College Football Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Its 2025 Starting Quarterback Published Aug. 19, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's CJ Carr time.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish named the aforementioned redshirt freshman and highly-touted four-star recruit as its starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season on Tuesday. Carr beat out senior Tyler Buchner, sophomores Kenny Minchey and Anthony Rezac and freshman Blake Herbert for the starting job.

Carr appeared in just one game for the Fighting Irish in 2024. Notre Dame's quarterback room lost 2024 starter Riley Leonard to the 2025 NFL Draft, while Steve Angeli transferred to Syracuse, with whom he'll start next season.

Carr and No. 6 Notre Dame begin the 2025 season against a pair of ranked opponents, playing No. 10 Miami (FL) on the road in Week 1 and hosting No. 19 Texas A&M – whom they defeated at College Station in Week 1 of last season – in Week 2.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 14-2 season that saw them make the College Football Playoff for the first time in four years and reach the National Championship Game.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think of this story?

share