No. 3 Notre Dame will play the rest of this season without safety Luke Talich after he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon early in Saturday's 24-3 victory over SMU.

School officials made the announcement Monday.

The former walk-on who grew up in Wyoming became a key cog on Notre Dame's defense after second team Associated Press Preseason All-American safety Brauntae Johnson suffered a left foot injury in the first half of a season-opening win over Wisconsin.

Since moving into the starting lineup for the Fighting Irish, Talich has excelled. He's leading the team with 49 tackles, has a team-high three interceptions, is second with two forced fumbles, tied for third with two sacks and is fourth with five passes defensed.

Luke Talich has a team-leading 49 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles through 10 games. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

"Everybody’s different, so I don’t know exactly Luke’s timetable in terms of when he’ll be able to play football again," coach Marcus Freeman said.

The silver lining for Notre Dame (10-1, No. 6 CFP) is that Johnson is now ready to return after coaches opted to keep him out once more last weekend. That means the Irish will have their two opening day starters — Johnson and Adon Shuler — on the field again.

Shuler also has 47 tackles.

"There’s a lot of confidence in Brauntae, and I know he hasn’t played this year other than the first half of the Wisconsin game, but he’s a really good football player," Freeman said. "He’s a freak athlete. It isn’t like he hasn’t been preparing, he’s been preparing mentally and physically, and he’ll get his opportunity to play Saturday. I know he’s itching, he’s ready to go. He was trying to get in there last week, but we kind of made a coaching decision that ‘Hey, hold him if we can,’ so it will be great for him to get back out there."

The Irish also have safety depth with Joey O'Brien, who played well when called upon against SMU. Freeman said Talich had taken O'Brien, a first-year player who was a top recruit, under his wing this season.

Notre Dame also will have to plug a couple of other holes. Linebacker Drayk Bowen will miss another game with his injured right ankle and will be joined on the sideline by linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who has an injured left knee. Receiver Jaden Greathouse (right hand), defensive lineman Tiki Hola (right knee) and cornerback DJ McKinney (right ankle) also have been ruled out. Starting offensive lineman Will Black is listed as questionable with a concussion.

But even with Talich out, the Irish expect him to continue playing a prominent role as they try to chase a second playoff bid in three years — and their first national championship since 1988.

"Luke Talich is a leader, he is. He understands his responsibility to make those that are new (to the program) better," Freeman said. "And when he leaves this place, they will now understand the standard and want to help the next wave of guys coming in. It helped Joey learn the standards we have and what can help him become a great player, but it actually probably makes Luke better, too. And you've heard me say this, but the greatest thing you can do for yourself is something for somebody else and expect nothing in return. I think that's an example."

Reporting by The Associated Press.