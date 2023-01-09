College Football
Michigan star Blake Corum announces return for senior season
The Michigan Wolverines received some welcome news on Monday, as star running back Blake Corum, one of the key figures in their successful 2022 season, announced via Twitter that he'll return for his senior season.

"My goals have always been about leaving an enduring legacy at the winningest program in the history of college football. Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education, I have decided to return for another season," Corum said in a statement. "It's an honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Michigan!"

Corum has been a focal point of the Wolverines' offense over the last two seasons. He totaled 1,463 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns across 12 games this season, helping him finish seventh in Heisman voting. Corum logged 100-plus yards on the ground in eight of those 12 games.

The running back's season was cut short due to a knee injury, though, which he suffered in Michigan's Week 12 victory over Illinois; Corum had two carries in Michigan's Week 13 victory over Ohio State before having season-ending surgery.

One report said that Corum decided to return to school because the severity of his injury would have kept him sidelined through the draft process.

Corum's announcement came hours after Michigan found out that tight end Luke Schoonmaker had declared for the NFL Draft.

Michigan went 13-1 (9-0 in Big Ten play) this season, winning the Big Ten East and Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines claimed the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, losing to TCU in the semifinals.

