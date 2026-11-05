College Football
College Football
Maryland vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
Published Nov. 7, 2026 12:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Purdue Boilermakers kick off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Maryland vs. Purdue at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.
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Moneyline
- Maryland: +185
- Purdue: -225
Spread
- Maryland +5.5: -110
- Purdue -5.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 56.5: -115
- Under 56.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Purdue's Ryan Browne is the third-leading passer in the Big Ten with 1,964 yards.
- Maryland has lost six straight games, giving up 39.8 points per game over that span.
- This is only the fifth meeting between Purdue and Maryland.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Purdue
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Rose-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
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