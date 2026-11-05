Maryland vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10

The Purdue Boilermakers kick off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Maryland vs. Purdue at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.

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Maryland @ Purdue Odds

Moneyline

Maryland: +185

Purdue: -225

Spread

Maryland +5.5: -110

Purdue -5.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 56.5: -115

Under 56.5: -105

Maryland @ Purdue Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Purdue's Ryan Browne is the third-leading passer in the Big Ten with 1,964 yards.

Maryland has lost six straight games, giving up 39.8 points per game over that span.

This is only the fifth meeting between Purdue and Maryland.

The Pick: Purdue Moneyline

How to Watch Maryland vs. Purdue