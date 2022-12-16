College Football
Liberty vs. Toledo best bet, odds and how to bet
1 min ago

The Liberty Flames will play the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl. 

Liberty is 3-0 in bowl appearances and looks to improve that record following an 8-4 regular season in 2022. The Flames were ranked 19th in the country at the beginning of the year. They got off to an 8-1 start before dropping three consecutive games to UConn, Virginia Tech, and New Mexico to end the regular season.

Toledo won its fourth Mid-American championship after defeating Ohio 17-7, capping off an 8-5 regular season record. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Liberty and Toledo, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Liberty vs. Toledo (7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 20, ESPN)

Point spread: Toledo -5 (Toledo favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Liberty covers)
Moneyline: Toledo -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Liberty +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

The MAC champ will take on a program that's in transition, with head coach Jamey Chadwell building for 2023. Lay the points.

PICK: Toledo (-5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5 points

