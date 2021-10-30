College Football Kenneth Walker, Tyler Van Dyke highlight Week 9 college football top performers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the college football season kept the big performances coming, beginning with a Heisman hopeful dominating in East Lansing.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III entered Saturday as the nation's leading rusher, with 997 rushing yards, and might have exited Saturday with a claim as the best player in the country.

Here's a look at the top individual performances from Saturday’s games.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

If America was in search of a Heisman moment from a Heisman candidate, we got it from Walker in MSU's 37-33 win over Michigan. Walker crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the season with a 197-yard performance and five rushing touchdowns against the Wolverines, the most touchdowns scored by a player in the history of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry. Walker ran into the history books Saturday and might've raced past the field for the 2021 Heisman trophy.

Andrel Anthony, WR, Michigan

Talk about a breakout game. Anthony had not caught a pass on the season before Saturday against MSU, when he caught six balls for 155 yards and two scores, both of which came in the first half. Although his team didn't leave with a win, he announced his arrival to the rest of the Big Ten and might have added a new element to the Michigan passing attack for the home stretch of the season.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Pickett didn't have his best game of the season in a 38-34 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday, but that speaks to how dominant he has been for Pittsburgh this season. The Heisman candidate threw two interceptions, but those were offset by his three touchdown passes and 519 passing yards while completing 39 passes. Pittsburgh was on the wrong side of a thriller Saturday, but the Panthers' quarterback did more than enough to not only keep them in the game but also give them a chance to win.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

Van Dyke entered Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh riding a wave of momentum after throwing four touchdown passes against North Carolina State last week. That momentum carried into the matchup against No. 17 Pittsburgh, with the freshman quarterback passing for 428 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Van Dyke has thrown seven of his 12 passing touchdowns in the past two weeks, which has coincided with two straight wins against ranked opponents for the Hurricanes.

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma

Williams is a true freshman quarterback, but he continues to look like a seasoned veteran for the Sooners. His reign of dominance over the Big 12 continued on Saturday in a win over Texas Tech, passing for 402 yards and six touchdowns, both career-highs. Oklahoma remained undefeated, while Williams continued to make a case for Heisman consideration.

Georgia's entire defense

Georgia has established itself as the best team in the country thus far, and the staple of its dominance has been defense. The Florida Gators got a first-hand look at how dominant Georgia is defensively, scoring just seven points and averaging just 5.5 yards per play in a 34-7 loss. Interceptions from Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith were highlights of the day for the Bulldogs, with Dean returning his interception for a 50-yard touchdown.

Stay tuned for more top performers!

