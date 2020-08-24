College Football Joey Bosa Sits Down With Urban Meyer 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Today, Joey Bosa is busy racking up sacks – and huge paychecks – with the Los Angeles Chargers, but back in 2014, Bosa was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year en route to a National Championship title under coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

In the fourth episode of Ring Chronicles, the two Buckeye legends discussed Bosa's recruitment, the challenges the team faced during their championship run and much more.

The conversation airs tonight at 7 p.m. ET on FOX's College Football Twitter and Instagram, but below is an exclusive look at the full episode on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.

Upon first meeting Meyer, Bosa knew immediately that he wanted to play for at OSU.

And while Meyer saw the talent that Bosa possessed, it wasn't until he stepped on the field that Meyer truly understood what made Bosa great.

"He's got it all. He's got power. He's got speed. He's got a heart of a lion – he's relentless."

The 2014 season wasn't without adversity, as the Buckeyes' quarterback Braxton Miller went down and true freshman J.T. Barrett had to take over.

Their biggest test came at Penn State, but Bosa's game-ending sack sealed a 31-24 win for the Buckeyes.

Bosa recalled the moment:

"The best memory of it is getting dog-piled by the guys ... it's easy when you're beating guys by 30-45 points every game. It's really those tough games when you face a lot of adversity that you find out what you guys are made of and what team you have."

However, the Buckeyes encountered more adversity later that season, when Barrett broke his ankle in the final game of the regular season.

Still, Ohio State rolled into the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin – as underdogs – and earned a dominant 59-0 victory.

Against the No. 1 defense in college football, redshirt sophomore Cardale Jones, in his first start, lit up the Badgers.

"I knew we had to make a statement that game," said Meyer.

The win was enough to propel the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff, where they defeated top-ranked Alabama in the semifinals, 42-35, and No. 2 Oregon in the national championship, 42-20.

Said Meyer:

"The mentality of that team and the coaching staff, by the time we reached the end of season, there was no chance we were losing."

Make sure to tune in tonight to check out the entire fourth episode of Ring Chronicles with Urban Meyer and Joey Bosa!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.