College Football Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: OSU Still No. 1, What's Wrong With Texas? Updated Sep. 15, 2025 12:12 p.m. ET

Did Texas do enough to stop the slide? Texas A&M picked up one of the most impressive wins of any team in the early season against Notre Dame on Saturday, but was it enough for it to be ranked as a top-10 team?

Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and so are Joel Klatt's weekly rankings of the Top 10 schools.

Here are Klatt's top 10 rankings after another week of college football games.

Klatt's take: Ohio State, I still think, has the highest ceiling of anybody in college football. They have got a couple of the best players, in safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Their quarterback, Julian Sayin, continues to develop, and they might have a new star at running back with a guy named Bo Jackson – watch out for him.

Klatt's take: Couple of big wins, although, the offense struggled, man. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, something is going on with the offense. Head coach Brian Kelly is all upset at the reporters after the game. Their defense is winning games for them. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has changed their defense; they are now leaning on their defense to win games, and they were able to do it against Florida.

Klatt's take: Saw Oregon in person, and I was impressed. They are going to need to defend the run a lot better than they did against Northwestern, but still, overall, that offense can be explosive. And their quarterback, Dante Moore, might be — might be — one of the better if not the best quarterback in the country.

Klatt's take: Penn State's still in there. Don't know anything about them, they're going to get tested in two weeks when Oregon comes to town.

Klatt's take: Georgia. The SEC still goes through Georgia. Their resilience, down 21-7 to Tennessee, in one of the greatest environments in college football in Neyland Stadium, that was wild, man. Gunner Stockton, the fourth-down throw was tremendous. They won 44-41, so they're top-five.

Klatt's take: I think Miami could very easily win the ACC; that's probably the best team in that league. I love them at the line of scrimmage, and quarterback Carson Beck looks like a guy on a mission. He really does, he's playing really well.

Klatt's take: John Mateer seems like a guy that's going to wind up in New York for the Heisman Trophy. Something about him … he's so confident, they throw the ball well, they're running it well, he can run the football well. And everyone around that program, I'm starting to get some Baker vibes, they're starting to mention, "Hey, he reminds us of Baker Mayfield." That's scary for everybody else.

Klatt's take: Texas falls down to No. 8. What's going on in Texas? What's happening to the offense? Is Arch OK? I … don't know what that was against UTEP. They were up 7-3 with like two seconds to go in the half, then finally scored a touchdown. Something's up, they need to get better. That's why I jumped their rival, Oklahoma, over them to No. 7.

Klatt's take: Florida State had that huge win over Alabama in Week 1 – everything ahead of them, I think this is a team that can compete for and maybe even win the ACC. Tommy Castellanos is a guy I really believe in at quarterback.

Klatt's take: Utah football, that's right. Death, taxes, Utah football. Their offensive and defensive lines are really solid. We're going to get a chance to go there. "Big Noon Kickoff" is heading to Salt Lake, Utah, when Utah will take on Texas Tech in their first real test of the season. I can't wait for that.

("Big Noon Kickoff" will air beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 20, on FOX.)

