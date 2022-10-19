College Football Iowa-Ohio State, UCLA-Oregon: CFB Week 8 by the numbers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a bye week, No. 2 Ohio State is back in action Saturday with a Big Ten contest against Iowa on FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

It's a classic battle of the unstoppable force against the immovable object, as the stingy Hawkeyes defense will try to slow down the high-flying Buckeyes.

In other top matchups highlighting Week 8 of the college football season, No. 10 Oregon hosts No. 9 UCLA (also on FOX), while a pair of undefeated ACC rivals — Clemson and Syracuse, will lock horns in Death Valley.

But those are not the only big events we're keeping an eye on this week.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 8.

SATURDAY

Iowa (3-3) at No. 2 Ohio State (6-0)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

46-15-3: Ohio State has dominated this series, including five wins in their last six meetings, 13 in their last 15. The Buckeyes have beaten the Hawkeyes seven straight times at home.

59: This is how many points Iowa has allowed in its first six games, the program's fewest through six games since 1956 (57 points). The Hawkeyes have allowed 10 points or fewer in five of the team’s first six games — a first for the program since 1933.

100: Iowa has held two of their six opponents to less than 100 yards passing.

9.8: The Hawkeyes are third in the nation in scoring defense. They also rank second in passing efficiency defense (97.20), third in passing yards allowed (154.0), seventh in total defense (265.0) and 13th in red zone defense (.733).

.903: Since Ryan Day’s first full season in 2019, Ohio State is the only school in the country to win 90% or more of its games (.903 win percentage).

48.8: The Buckeyes lead the nation in scoring, at nearly 50 points per game. Their 543.7 yards per game is second in the country behind Tennessee (551).

100%: Ohio State is one of just three teams (Clemson and Tennessee) to score on every trip to the red zone. They have scored touchdowns on 93.1% of those red-zone trips, the highest TD percentage in the nation.

No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) at No. 5 Clemson (7-0)

Noon ET

8-2: Clemson has won eight of the 10 games in this series, including a 17-14 triumph at Syracuse last season. Syracuse last beat Clemson in 2017, when the Tigers were ranked No. 2.

6-0: This is the first time Death Valley has hosted two undefeated teams 6-0 or better in the facility's 81-year history.

2007: If Syracuse wins, it would be its first road win over a ranked opponent since 2007. It would also give the Orange their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2001.

.929: Syracuse has scored on 26 of its 28 trips to the red zone this season. One of the two missed opportunities was when the team kneeled three times to finish a win over Wagner.

37: Clemson has won 37 games in a row at home, tied with Florida State (1992-2001) for the longest such streak in ACC history. The Tigers also possess the longest active winning streak in FBS, at 13 in a row.

26-7: The Tigers are 26-7 against ranked teams since 2015.

11: Clemson has finished even or positive in turnover margin in 11 straight games, dating to last season. It's the Tigers' longest such streak since a 17-game streak across the 1989-90 seasons.

No. 9 UCLA (6-0) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1)

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

3: Oregon has beaten UCLA three times in a row and in nine of the last 10, but the Bruins lead the all-time series, 39-31.

0-3: UCLA coach Chip Kelly is winless in three tries vs. Oregon since leaving the school in 2012.

9: The Bruins have a nine-game winning streak dating to last season.

40: UCLA has scored at least 40 points in five of its six games this season. It's 18.8 average margin of victory leads the Pac-12.

7: UCLA is one of just seven teams in the FBS to have 15-plus rushing TDs, 15-plus passing TDs and a 50% or higher conversion rate on third down.

19: Oregon has won 19 in a row when winning the turnover battle. The Ducks have also won 24 straight when scoring 40-plus points, and 13 straight when posting 500-plus yards of offense.

1: The Ducks have only allowed one sack this season, the best in the nation.

42.0: Oregon's 42-point scoring average ranks just .1 behind Washington for the top scoring average in the Pac-12.

No. 20 Texas (5-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1)

3:30 p.m. ET

17-13-2: Oklahoma State has won 17 of the 32 meetings between these teams, but Texas has won nine of the 12 meetings at Oklahoma State.

18.3: Texas ranks 15th among Power 5 programs in scoring defense (18.3 PPG) and 20th in scoring offense (36.7 PPG), and is one of just seven teams that ranks in the top 20 in both.

70: During the Longhorns' current three-game winning streak, 12 of their 15 touchdown drives have covered at least 70 yards, with half of those going for 80-plus yards.

11: Junior RB Bijan Robinson's 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing, one receiving) lead the Big 12 and rank fourth nationally.

19: Oklahoma State has won 19 of its past 22 games. The only other FBS schools who can claim 19 wins over their past 22 games are Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Georgia.

50%: The Cowboys have held their opponent to less than a 50% third-down conversion rate in 30 of their past 31 games.

20: The Cowboys are 73-0 under coach Mike Gundy when holding their opponents to fewer than 20 points.

No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2) at No. 6 Alabama (6-1)

7 p.m. ET

14: Alabama has beaten Mississippi State 14 straight times and leads the all-time series 84-18-3. Mike Leach is 0-3 vs. Nick Saban all-time.

30: Under Mike Leach, the Bulldogs are 12-0 when scoring at least 30 points and 12-4 when scoring first.

9: The Bulldogs have had nine different players catch a touchdown this season, which is tied for third in the FBS. Only N.C. State (12) and North Carolina (10) have had more.

90.91%: MSU leads the nation in red-zone touchdown percentage (90.91%) and red-zone passing touchdown percentage (63.64%).

25.2%: The Crimson Tide leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in third-down conversion defense at 25.2% (26-for-103).

40: Since 2018, Alabama has scored 40-plus points 45 times, right more than the next closest team (Ohio State).

323: Since the start of the 2009 season, no team has allowed fewer touchdowns than the Crimson Tide. They have allowed 323 touchdowns, 58 fewer than Wisconsin, which has the second-fewest.

Minnesota (4-2) at No. 16 Penn State (5-1)

7:30 p.m. ET

10: Minnesota lost 10 straight road games vs. ranked opponents

22.8: Minnesota's 22.8 PPG point differential trails only Ohio State and Michigan among Big Ten teams.

20: The Gophers are one of just two Big Ten teams to have at least 20 rushing touchdowns this season (Michigan, 24).

66.2%: Minnesota is converting 66.2% of its third downs this season, tops in the country.

+7: Penn State leads the Big Ten in turnover margin.

40+: Penn State RB Nick Singleton leads the country with five runs of at least 40 yards. He is tied for the lead in runs of 30-plus yards, at five.

51.6%: Penn State is holding opponents to a 51.6% completion percentage, ranking fourth in the FBS.

No. 17 Kansas State (5-1) at No. 8 TCU (6-0)

8 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

3: Kansas State has won three in a row in this series and leads it all-time 8-7.

19.6: Kansas State has allowed only 19.6 PPG since switching to the 3-3-5 alignment prior to the 2021 season (19 games).

5-0: The Wildcats' record when leading after the first quarter this season.

128: K-State has scored 128 non-offensive touchdowns since 1999, six more than the next closest team (Alabama, 122).

0: TCU is one of only nine teams in the nation without a loss this season and the only one in the state of Texas. The last time the Horned Frogs started 6-0 was 2017.

3: TCU has beat ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in program history.

7.7: The Frogs rank second in the nation in yards per play (7.7) while ranking third in both scoring offense (45.8 PPG) and total offense (526.7 YPG).

