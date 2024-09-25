College Football
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) runs a...
College Football

Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:35 p.m. ET

The Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) will put their 10th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Maryland Terrapins (3-1) and the No. 17 pass offense in the country, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Hoosiers are favored by 7 points in the outing. This game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Last time around, the Hoosiers defeated the Charlotte 49ers, with 52-14 being the final score. In their last contest, the Terrapins won versus the Villanova Wildcats, 38-20.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Son Lawton punches in an eight-yard rushing touchdown, giving Indiana an early 7-0 lead vs. Charlotte

Ty Son Lawton punches in an eight-yard rushing touchdown, giving Indiana an early 7-0 lead vs. Charlotte
The Indiana Hoosiers took an early 7-0 lead over the Charlotte 49ers after Ty Son Lawton punched in an eight-yard rushing touchdown.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: BTN
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

More College Football Predictions

Indiana vs Maryland Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 1:46 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Indiana-7 (-110)-265+21353.5-108-115

Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Maryland (+7)  
  • Pick OU: Under (53.5) 
  • Prediction: Maryland 26, Indiana 25

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Indiana Hoosiers vs. the Maryland Terrapins game on FOX Sports!

Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hoosiers 30, Terrapins 23.
  • The Hoosiers have a 72.6% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Terrapins have a 31.9% implied probability.
  • Indiana has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Maryland has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana vs. Maryland: Head-to-Head

  • In their past three head-to-head matchups, Maryland has defeated Indiana three times.
  • In those contests against Maryland, the Hoosiers have covered two times while eclipsing the point total each time.
  • Over their last three head-to-head contests, Maryland has racked up 120 points, while Indiana has accumulated 85.

Indiana vs. Maryland: 2024 Stats Comparison

 IndianaMaryland
Off. Points per Game (Rank)50.5 (4)34.8 (30)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)9.3 (10)16.8 (41)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)0 (1)3 (26)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)7 (23)10 (5)

Indiana 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Kurtis RourkeQB1,013 YDS (75.5%) / 8 TD / 0 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.8 RUSH YPG
Justice EllisonRB290 YDS / 4 TD / 72.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC
Ty Son LawtonRB184 YDS / 5 TD / 46 YPG / 4.7 YPC
Elijah GreenRB157 YDS / 4 TD / 39.3 YPG / 9.2 YPC
Aiden FisherLB27 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Mikail KamaraDL8 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
Amare FerrellDB11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
Rolijah HardyLB5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Maryland 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Tai FeltonWR41 REC / 604 YDS / 5 TD / 151 YPG
Billy Edwards Jr.QB1,155 YDS (75%) / 8 TD / 2 INT
69 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 17.3 RUSH YPG
Roman HembyRB201 YDS / 2 TD / 50.3 YPG / 4 YPC
9 REC / 43 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG
Kaden PratherWR21 REC / 203 YDS / 2 TD / 50.8 YPG
Glendon MillerDB9 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Ruben Hyppolite IILB14 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Jalen HuskeyDB7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Quashon FullerDL4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Indiana Hoosiers
Maryland Terrapins
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close

Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes