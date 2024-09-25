College Football Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) will put their 10th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Maryland Terrapins (3-1) and the No. 17 pass offense in the country, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Hoosiers are favored by 7 points in the outing. This game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Last time around, the Hoosiers defeated the Charlotte 49ers, with 52-14 being the final score. In their last contest, the Terrapins won versus the Villanova Wildcats, 38-20.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: BTN

Indiana vs Maryland Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 1:46 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Indiana -7 (-110) -265 +213 53.5 -108 -115

Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction

Pick ATS: Maryland (+7)

Pick OU: Under (53.5)

Prediction: Maryland 26, Indiana 25

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hoosiers 30, Terrapins 23.

The Hoosiers have a 72.6% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Terrapins have a 31.9% implied probability.

Indiana has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Maryland has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana vs. Maryland: Head-to-Head

In their past three head-to-head matchups, Maryland has defeated Indiana three times.

In those contests against Maryland, the Hoosiers have covered two times while eclipsing the point total each time.

Over their last three head-to-head contests, Maryland has racked up 120 points, while Indiana has accumulated 85.

Indiana vs. Maryland: 2024 Stats Comparison

Indiana Maryland Off. Points per Game (Rank) 50.5 (4) 34.8 (30) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 9.3 (10) 16.8 (41) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 0 (1) 3 (26) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (23) 10 (5)

Indiana 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Kurtis Rourke QB 1,013 YDS (75.5%) / 8 TD / 0 INT

55 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.8 RUSH YPG Justice Ellison RB 290 YDS / 4 TD / 72.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC Ty Son Lawton RB 184 YDS / 5 TD / 46 YPG / 4.7 YPC Elijah Green RB 157 YDS / 4 TD / 39.3 YPG / 9.2 YPC Aiden Fisher LB 27 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Mikail Kamara DL 8 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK Amare Ferrell DB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT Rolijah Hardy LB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Maryland 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Tai Felton WR 41 REC / 604 YDS / 5 TD / 151 YPG Billy Edwards Jr. QB 1,155 YDS (75%) / 8 TD / 2 INT

69 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 17.3 RUSH YPG Roman Hemby RB 201 YDS / 2 TD / 50.3 YPG / 4 YPC

9 REC / 43 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG Kaden Prather WR 21 REC / 203 YDS / 2 TD / 50.8 YPG Glendon Miller DB 9 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Ruben Hyppolite II LB 14 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Jalen Huskey DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Quashon Fuller DL 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

