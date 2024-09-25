Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) will put their 10th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Maryland Terrapins (3-1) and the No. 17 pass offense in the country, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Hoosiers are favored by 7 points in the outing. This game has an over/under of 53.5 points.
Last time around, the Hoosiers defeated the Charlotte 49ers, with 52-14 being the final score. In their last contest, the Terrapins won versus the Villanova Wildcats, 38-20.
Indiana vs. Maryland Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: BTN
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Indiana
|-7 (-110)
|-265
|+213
|53.5
|-108
|-115
Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction
- Pick ATS: Maryland (+7)
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- Prediction: Maryland 26, Indiana 25
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hoosiers 30, Terrapins 23.
- The Hoosiers have a 72.6% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Terrapins have a 31.9% implied probability.
- Indiana has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Maryland has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Indiana vs. Maryland: Head-to-Head
- In their past three head-to-head matchups, Maryland has defeated Indiana three times.
- In those contests against Maryland, the Hoosiers have covered two times while eclipsing the point total each time.
- Over their last three head-to-head contests, Maryland has racked up 120 points, while Indiana has accumulated 85.
Indiana vs. Maryland: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Indiana
|Maryland
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|50.5 (4)
|34.8 (30)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|9.3 (10)
|16.8 (41)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|0 (1)
|3 (26)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|7 (23)
|10 (5)
Indiana 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|1,013 YDS (75.5%) / 8 TD / 0 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.8 RUSH YPG
|Justice Ellison
|RB
|290 YDS / 4 TD / 72.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC
|Ty Son Lawton
|RB
|184 YDS / 5 TD / 46 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Elijah Green
|RB
|157 YDS / 4 TD / 39.3 YPG / 9.2 YPC
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|27 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Mikail Kamara
|DL
|8 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
|Amare Ferrell
|DB
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
|Rolijah Hardy
|LB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Maryland 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tai Felton
|WR
|41 REC / 604 YDS / 5 TD / 151 YPG
|Billy Edwards Jr.
|QB
|1,155 YDS (75%) / 8 TD / 2 INT
69 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 17.3 RUSH YPG
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|201 YDS / 2 TD / 50.3 YPG / 4 YPC
9 REC / 43 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG
|Kaden Prather
|WR
|21 REC / 203 YDS / 2 TD / 50.8 YPG
|Glendon Miller
|DB
|9 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Ruben Hyppolite II
|LB
|14 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Jalen Huskey
|DB
|7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Quashon Fuller
|DL
|4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
