College Football
How to watch Utah vs. Cincinnati
College Football

How to Watch Utah vs. Cincinnati: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Oct. 31, 2026 9:59 a.m. ET

The No. 6 Utah Utes visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Utah is 7-0 and 4-0 in Big 12 play, while Cincinnati is 5-2 and 2-2 in the conference.

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Both of these offenses are built on the run. Cincinnati runs for 234.6 yards per game and Utah for 221, and each defense has to stop the other team's biggest strength.

Utah stayed unbeaten with a 21-13 win over Houston and allows 14.6 points per game. Cincinnati is 4-0 at home and comes in off a 37-24 win over No. 13 Texas Tech.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Utah vs. Cincinnati

Players To Watch

Utah runs for 221 yards per game, and Devon Dampier is a big part of it, with 150 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-13 win over Houston. He also threw two interceptions that day.

Cincinnati allows 284.4 passing yards per game, so his arm should find room. The Bearcats have forced 11 fumbles, though, and Dampier has lost two this season, so ball security as a runner matters. Watch how Utah splits his work between the pocket and designed runs.

Utah's longest play this season is a 90-yard run by Wayshawn Parker against Kansas on Oct. 10. He leads the Utes with 644 rushing yards and also has four receiving touchdowns, and he ran for a score against Houston on Oct. 24.

Cincinnati allows 145 rushing yards per game, so Utah's ground game has an edge here. Parker and Dampier give the Bearcats two runners to account for, and linebacker Jonathan Thompson, with 60 tackles, will be in the middle of it. His touches as a receiver are the ones to track.

JC French IV threw four touchdown passes in the 37-24 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 24, one week after throwing for 389 yards at West Virginia. Cincinnati is 4-0 at home.

Utah allows 224.1 passing yards per game and has eight interceptions, two each by three players, so the Utes spread their takeaways around. French has been sacked 13 times, and Utah has 14 sacks. He has thrown two interceptions all season, and Utah's best chance to slow this offense is forcing a rare mistake.

Cincinnati runs for 234.6 yards per game, and Cole Tabb averages 9.6 yards per carry. He ran for 173 yards on 16 carries against Texas Tech, his third 100-yard game, and he caught a touchdown pass in that win.

Utah allows 88.3 rushing yards per game, so strength meets strength. Gi'Bran Payne, who has 418 rushing yards, is expected back from an ankle injury, which gives Cincinnati another back to rotate. Tabb has not fumbled this season. The carry split between Tabb and Payne is worth tracking.

Utah vs. Cincinnati Odds

Learn more about Utah Utes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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