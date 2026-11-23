The UConn Huskies visit the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

UConn is 6-5 and has won two straight. Wyoming is 7-4 after a loss to New Mexico ended a five-game winning streak.

UConn beat Old Dominion 29-21 in Week 13 and held the Monarchs to 53 rushing yards. Wyoming lost 24-17 to New Mexico in Week 13 after being outgained 433 yards to 188.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch UConn vs. Wyoming

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

A 333-yard day against Old Dominion on Nov. 21 included 239 passing yards and 94 rushing yards for UConn quarterback Kalieb Osborne.

He threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in the 29-21 win that made UConn bowl eligible. Osborne has 2,615 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes this season. Wyoming allows 173 passing yards per game, a top-20 mark in the nation, so he will face a tough test through the air. His legs give UConn a second way to move the ball in Laramie.

An 18-carry, 105-yard game against Old Dominion on Nov. 21 took Cyncir Bowers to 867 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

He has 140 carries and has been UConn's main ground option all season. Wyoming allows 190 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom 20 in the nation. If Bowers keeps getting those carries, UConn can control the clock and keep Wyoming's offense on the sideline. That also takes pressure off Osborne and keeps the offense from relying on one quarterback.

Landon Sims threw for 289 yards and a touchdown on 76% passing in his first career start, a 27-15 win over UTEP on Nov. 14.

He was 13 of 23 for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 24-17 loss to New Mexico on Nov. 20 and ran for a score. Sims has 456 passing yards and three touchdowns this season. UConn allows 25.7 points per game. With Tyler Hughes sidelined by a forearm injury, Sims is the quarterback Wyoming will turn to against the Huskies.

Wyoming running back Markell Holman has 613 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 119 carries.

He ran for 110 yards against UNLV and had nine carries for 25 yards against New Mexico on Nov. 20. He has also caught 19 passes for 135 yards out of the backfield. UConn has allowed 30 or more points in four of its 11 games. Holman means a steadier running game for a Wyoming offense that needs balance with Sims at quarterback.

UConn vs. Wyoming Odds

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