How to Watch Penn State vs. Washington: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Penn State Nittany Lions visit the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Husky Stadium in Seattle. Washington is 5-3 and 2-3 in Big Ten play, while Penn State is 4-4 and 1-4.

Penn State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 31-17 win over Purdue. The Nittany Lions played that game without receivers Chase Sowell and Koby Howard.

Washington has won two straight, including a 17-10 win at Nebraska. Demond Williams Jr. returned from a rib injury in that game and split time at quarterback with Elijah Brown.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Washington

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Penn State's quarterback has 13 touchdown passes this season, but Rocco Becht has thrown four interceptions over his last four starts. He was efficient against Purdue, completing 16 of 24 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Washington has 12 interceptions, second in the Big Ten, so ball security is the test in Seattle. Becht has been sacked 12 times, and he threw for 289 yards against USC and 267 at Michigan, both close losses. Watch how often Penn State asks him to push the ball downfield.

Purdue saw a new lead back on Oct. 31, when Cam Wallace ran 22 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. It was his biggest workload of the season by a wide margin.

Washington allows 131.2 rushing yards per game, so the Nittany Lions have reason to stay on the ground. Wallace averages 5.9 yards per carry, and Carson Hansen added 96 yards on 17 carries in the same win. Wallace also caught three passes against Purdue. Count how Penn State splits the carries between them.

Nebraska could not cover Chris Lawson on Oct. 31, when he caught 12 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. He leads Washington with 638 receiving yards.

Penn State allows just 141.4 passing yards per game, so the space will be tighter. Lawson averages 14.5 yards per catch and has caught at least five passes in each of the last four games, including six catches for 103 yards at Purdue on Oct. 16. Watch how many of his targets come from each Washington quarterback.

With 53 catches, Dezmen Roebuck leads Washington in receptions and gives the Huskies a short-area option. He caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown at Purdue.

Penn State has nine interceptions, so quick throws to Roebuck are a safer way to move the ball. He averages 9.6 yards per catch with three touchdown grabs, and he threw a touchdown pass against USC. Nebraska held him to 25 yards on five catches. His third-down catches are the thing to track.

Penn State vs. Washington Odds

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.