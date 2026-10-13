How to Watch Notre Dame vs. BYU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit the No. 8 BYU Cougars on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Notre Dame is 6-0 and BYU is 5-0 in the first top-10 game ever played at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Notre Dame beat Stanford 58-7 in Week 6, leading 37-0 at halftime. Freshman running back Jonaz Walton ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, including a 97-yard score, while quarterback CJ Carr went 14-of-20 for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

BYU beat Iowa State 24-10 in Week 6. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for a season-high 329 yards and two touchdowns and added 109 rushing yards on nine carries. He did it without running back LJ Martin, who is out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury.

The Fighting Irish are 12.5-point favorites over the Cougars, with a total of 49.5 and a moneyline of -521 for the Fighting Irish and +390 for the Cougars.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. BYU

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Notre Dame's 16 touchdown passes against 1 interception come from CJ Carr, who averages 9.6 yards per attempt on 144 attempts. His 1,378 yards on 102 of 144 passing include 237 at Purdue on Sept. 26 and 234 at North Carolina on Oct. 3.

BYU has 11 sacks in five games, a rush Carr has to handle to keep that touchdown rate. Notre Dame beat Stanford 58-7 on Oct. 10 and North Carolina 37-26 on Oct. 3, and he threw 7 touchdowns across those two games.

Eight catches for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns at North Carolina on Oct. 3 sit inside Jordan Faison's 387 yards and 4 touchdowns on 28 catches this season, 13.8 per catch. He had 3 catches for 16 yards against Stanford on Oct. 10, a 58-7 win.

BYU has 6 interceptions in five games, so Faison's routes face a secondary that takes the ball away. Notre Dame is 6-0 and averages 44.0 points per game.

BYU's 5-0 start has a dual-threat quarterback behind it in Bear Bachmeier, who has 12 touchdowns, 8 passing and 4 rushing, and 1,272 yards of total offense. He threw for 329 yards and 2 touchdowns against Iowa State on Oct. 9, 11.0 per attempt, and for 62 yards on 24 attempts at TCU on Oct. 3.

Notre Dame has 15 sacks in six games, and Bachmeier's 239 rushing yards give him a way out of the pocket. BYU allows 13.4 points per game to Notre Dame's 11.0.

Three catches of 60 or more yards in the last five games have Legend Glasker at 19.9 yards per catch, 378 yards on 19 catches with 3 touchdowns, 75.6 yards per game. One was a 75-yard catch against Iowa State on Oct. 9.

Notre Dame's 7 interceptions in six games raise the price of each deep shot toward Glasker. BYU is 5-0 and has scored 17 and 24 in its last two games, so Glasker's long gains are the quickest way to lift those totals.

Notre Dame vs BYU Odds

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.