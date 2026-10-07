How to Watch Nevada vs. UTEP: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Nevada Wolf Pack visit the UTEP Miners on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET from the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. UTEP is 1-4 after a 61-7 loss at New Mexico on Saturday. Nevada is 1-3 and coming off a bye, after a 36-33 loss to Air Force on Sept. 26.

The Miners have lost four straight since beating Texas Southern 51-10 in their second game, with three of those losses against Oklahoma, Michigan and Oregon State. The Wolf Pack have lost three straight after a 49-14 win over Western Kentucky in the opener, and their last two losses came by seven points and three.

The Wolf Pack are 9.5-point favorites over the Miners, with a total of 49.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Nevada vs. UTEP

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Carter Jones went 18 of 30 for 224 yards in a 36-33 loss to Air Force, his highest passing total of the season. He has 572 passing yards, two touchdown passes and 76 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown in three games, starting with 163 yards and two touchdowns against Western Kentucky. He threw for 185 yards at Middle Tennessee.

UTEP is 1-4 and has 5.0 sacks, tied for 125th nationally. The Miners rank 133rd at 129.8 passing yards per game on offense. Nevada throws for 184.8 yards per game, 106th nationally.

Dominic Kelley ran 13 times for 60 yards against Air Force. He leads Nevada with 341 rushing yards and 389 all-purpose yards, and he ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, with a 72-yard long, in the opener against Western Kentucky. He ran for 84 yards on 17 carries against Montana State.

UTEP lost 61-7 at New Mexico in its most recent game. The Miners have allowed 33 points or more in four of five games, 207 points in all. Nevada runs for 196.8 yards per game, 40th nationally, and Kelley leads the team with 341 rushing yards.

Raymond Moore III completed 1 of 5 passes for 34 yards with two interceptions in UTEP’s 61-7 loss at New Mexico, and ran 11 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. He has 294 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns this season, compared with 78 passing yards.

Nevada is 1-3 and has allowed 14, 20, 27 and 36 points in its four games. The Wolf Pack have a turnover margin of minus-5, tied for 126th nationally, and EJ Smith leads them with 34 tackles.

Carver Cheeks caught three passes for 25 yards at New Mexico. He leads UTEP with 168 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, including a 45-yard touchdown on his only catch at Michigan and four catches for 46 yards and a score against Oregon State. He has scored in three of UTEP’s five games.

Nevada lost 36-33 to Air Force in its most recent game and 27-20 at Middle Tennessee before that. The Wolf Pack have 8.0 sacks, tied for 86th nationally. Bryson Snelling leads Nevada with one interception. UTEP converts 27.1 percent of its third downs.

Nevada vs. UTEP Odds

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