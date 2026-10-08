How to Watch Minnesota vs. Purdue: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Minnesota is 4-1 and Purdue is 2-3. The Golden Gophers beat Michigan 20-14 on Saturday, and the Boilermakers beat Illinois 24-17.

Minnesota has won three straight since a 38-13 loss to Mississippi State on Sept. 12. Purdue snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over Illinois.

The Golden Gophers are 2.5-point favorites over the Boilermakers, with a total of 50.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Purdue

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Lindsey completed 17 of 25 passes for 136 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Minnesota's 20-14 win over Michigan. He has 1,087 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions through five games, including three touchdown passes in both the Akron win and the win at Washington. He threw for 279 yards on 48 attempts in the loss to Mississippi State.

Purdue has allowed 175 points through five games, 35.0 per game, including 52 to UCLA and 49 to Notre Dame. Don Saunders leads the Boilermakers with one interception. Lindsey has thrown three interceptions in his last two games.

Thomas carried 12 times for 56 yards against Michigan and leads Minnesota with 307 rushing yards on 46 carries this season. His best game came against Akron, when he ran 13 times for 122 yards and a 71-yard touchdown, and he added 78 yards at Washington. He averages 6.7 yards per carry.

Purdue has 7.0 sacks as a team, tied for 96th nationally, and allowed 38 points to Wake Forest in its second game. Minnesota runs for 120.4 yards per game, 116th, and Thomas averages 6.7 yards per carry.

Browne completed 18 of 27 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in Purdue’s 24-17 win at Illinois. He has 1,390 passing yards and eight touchdowns with one interception, and has topped 300 yards three times this season. Purdue averages 306.6 passing yards per game, 15th nationally. He threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns at UCLA.

Minnesota has 14.0 sacks this season, tied for 21st nationally, and has allowed 90 points through five games, 18.0 per game. TJ Bush Jr. leads the Gophers with 4.0 sacks. Purdue runs for 99.2 yards per game, 130th nationally.

Waseem caught three passes for 98 yards at Illinois, including a 61-yard reception. He leads Purdue with 453 receiving yards on 27 catches and had 149 yards on eight catches at UCLA. He averages 16.8 yards per catch on his 27 receptions this season.

Minnesota is 4-1 and has held three of its five opponents to 14 points or fewer, including Michigan in a 20-14 win. Maverick Baranowski leads the Gophers with 27 tackles and an interception.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds

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