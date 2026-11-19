The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats visit the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

Kentucky is 7-3 and Missouri is 6-4. Both are already bowl eligible, and both have lost two straight.

Kentucky started 7-1 with one-point wins over South Carolina and LSU. Florida ran for 211 yards against the Wildcats in a 21-14 loss in Week 11, a week after a 34-6 loss to Tennessee.

Missouri lost 34-20 to Texas and then 48-21 to Georgia in Week 11. Georgia outgained the Tigers 468-286.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Missouri

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

With Kentucky trying to snap a two-game skid, Kenny Minchey carries the offense with 2,160 passing yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He was 15 of 26 for 181 yards and a touchdown against Florida on Nov. 14, after 224 yards at Tennessee on Nov. 7, 246 against LSU on Oct. 10 and 272 at South Carolina on Oct. 3.

Minchey faces a Missouri defense that allows 22.3 points per game. Kentucky's 28.3 points per game runs 6.0 above that number, a margin Minchey protects with only two interceptions this season.

Kenny Darby leads Kentucky with 601 receiving yards and has three receiving touchdowns this season. He caught four passes for 25 yards against Florida on Nov. 14 after seven for 69 at Tennessee on Nov. 7, and had 79 yards against LSU on Oct. 10 and 71 against Vanderbilt on Oct. 24.

Darby faces a Missouri defense that allows 239.8 passing yards per game, while Kentucky averages 216.0 through the air. Missouri gives up 23.8 more passing yards per game than Kentucky gains, which opens room for the Wildcats' top receiver.

Missouri's offense runs through Austin Simmons, who has 21 touchdown passes this season after three at Georgia on Nov. 14. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 175 yards in that game and was intercepted once, after 339 yards at Ole Miss on Oct. 17 and 179 yards and two touchdowns at Arkansas on Oct. 31.

Simmons faces a Kentucky defense that allows 226.3 passing yards per game, while Missouri averages 249.3 through the air. The Tigers' passing offense sits 23.0 yards per game above what Kentucky allows, and Simmons is the one who keeps it there.

Jamal Roberts is Missouri's workhorse, with 1,133 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns this season. He ran for 62 yards on 19 carries at Georgia on Nov. 14 and had 66 yards on 19 carries against Texas on Nov. 7, with 222 yards against Texas A&M on Oct. 10 and 138 at Arkansas on Oct. 31.

Roberts faces a Kentucky defense that allows 135.7 rushing yards per game, and Missouri averages 152.6 on the ground. The Tigers' run game sits 16.9 yards above what the Wildcats allow, and Roberts' carries are how Missouri answers the loss at Georgia.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds