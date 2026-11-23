The Illinois Fighting Illini visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Both teams are 6-5 and bowl eligible going into the regular-season finale.

Illinois has lost two straight, falling 22-14 at UCLA in Week 12 and then 34-17 to No. 15 Iowa in Week 13. Collin Dixon caught eight passes for 142 yards in the loss to the Hawkeyes.

Northwestern has lost four in a row, all by 14 points or fewer, most recently a 20-17 loss at Minnesota in Week 13.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Week 13 brought Collin Dixon's sixth 100-yard game of the season, a 142-yard day against Iowa. Dixon has 80 catches for 1,088 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he averages 98.9 receiving yards per game.

Northwestern allows 215.5 passing yards per game and ranks inside the top 40 nationally in pass efficiency defense. Dixon's 13 touchdown catches nearly match the 15 passing scores that secondary has allowed all season, so the red zone is where his work against the Wildcats matters most.

Northwestern leaned on its run game at Minnesota in Week 13, and Caleb Komolafe finished with 109 rushing yards in the 20-17 loss. He also led the Wildcats with 54 rushing yards at Ohio State in Week 12. Komolafe has 806 yards and five touchdowns on 141 carries this season, a 5.7-yard average, with three 100-yard games.

Illinois allows 141.1 rushing yards per game and has given up 15 rushing touchdowns. That run defense gives Komolafe the most direct opening for a Northwestern offense trying to snap a four-game skid in the finale.

At 16.1 yards per catch, Griffin Wilde turns 57 receptions into 920 yards and six touchdowns, with four 100-yard games and a long of 71 yards this season. He led Northwestern with 77 receiving yards at Minnesota in Week 13, a week after Luke Dehnicke paced the Wildcats at Ohio State.

Illinois allows 236.5 passing yards per game, ranks in the bottom 40 nationally in pass efficiency defense and has four interceptions all season. A secondary that rarely takes the ball away gives Wilde room to work downfield against the Illini.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds

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