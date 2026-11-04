College Football
How to Watch BYU vs. Utah
College Football

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 7, 2026 8:57 a.m. ET

The No. 7 BYU Cougars visit the No. 3 Utah Utes on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at noon ET from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah is 8-0 and 5-0 in Big 12 play, while BYU is 7-1 and 4-1.

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Utah has won its last two games by a combined 32 points, most recently a 49-25 win at Cincinnati. The Utes rank third in the Big 12 with 226.9 rushing yards per game.

BYU lost 39-31 in overtime at UCF on Oct. 24 and answered with a 27-20 win over Arizona State. The Cougars beat Notre Dame 28-24 on Oct. 17.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah

Players To Watch

BYU asks its quarterback to carry the run game too, and Bear Bachmeier has 12 touchdown passes and seven rushing scores. His best day came against Iowa State on Oct. 9, with 329 passing yards and 109 on the ground.

Utah has nine interceptions, third in the Big 12, but Bachmeier has thrown only four and has been sacked just five times. Arizona State kept him in the pocket on Oct. 31, holding him to 15 rushing yards on 16 carries. His first few scrambles will show whether Utah can bottle him up the same way.

The deep ball for BYU goes to Legend Glasker, who averages 18.3 yards per catch and leads the team with 585 receiving yards. He has four touchdown catches, including a 75-yarder against Iowa State.

Utah allows 229 passing yards per game, so the shots downfield should be there. Glasker had a 53-yard catch against Arizona State and has caught at least four passes in each of the last four games. Kyler Kasper adds five touchdown catches on the other side, which keeps safeties from shading toward Glasker. Count how many of his catches go for 20 yards or more.

Utah is 8-0, and Devon Dampier has accounted for 23 touchdowns, 18 through the air and five on the ground. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 260 yards and three scores at Cincinnati.

Interceptions are the one hole in his game, with seven this season. BYU has 18 sacks, and Dampier has been sacked 10 times, so his legs matter as much as his arm. He ran for 150 yards against Houston. Wayshawn Parker sat out the second half at Cincinnati with a quad contusion, so watch how many designed runs Utah calls for its quarterback.

Braden Pegan leads Utah in catches, receiving yards and touchdown grabs, with 39 receptions for 505 yards and six scores. He drew 13 targets and caught two touchdown passes in the 27-24 win at Colorado.

BYU allows only 198.8 passing yards per game and has held four opponents to 17 points or fewer. Houston limited Pegan to two catches on three targets on Oct. 24, and he bounced back with five catches on eight targets at Cincinnati. Keep an eye on his share of the targets on third down.

BYU vs. Utah Odds

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