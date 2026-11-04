College Football
College Football
Houston vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
Published Nov. 7, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 17 Houston Cougars look to bounce back when they kickoff against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 17 Houston vs. Cincinnati at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.
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Moneyline
- Cincinnati: +340
- Houston: -440
Spread
- Cincinnati +10.5: -108
- Houston -10.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 62.5: -110
- Under 62.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Both of these teams are coming off losses to Utah. Houston lost to Utah in Week 8, 21-13 and Cincinnati lost in Week 9, 49-25.
- Cincinnati is 0-2 on the road this season, giving up 39.5 points in those two games.
- Houston averages the third-most points (36) and yards per game (470.5) in the Big 12.
How to Watch No. 17 Houston vs. Cincinnati
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX
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