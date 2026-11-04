Houston vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10

The No. 17 Houston Cougars look to bounce back when they kickoff against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 17 Houston vs. Cincinnati at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.

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Cincinnati @ No. 17 Houston Odds

Moneyline

Cincinnati: +340

Houston: -440

Spread

Cincinnati +10.5: -108

Houston -10.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 62.5: -110

Under 62.5: -110

Cincinnati @ No. 17 Houston Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Both of these teams are coming off losses to Utah. Houston lost to Utah in Week 8, 21-13 and Cincinnati lost in Week 9, 49-25.

Cincinnati is 0-2 on the road this season, giving up 39.5 points in those two games.

Houston averages the third-most points (36) and yards per game (470.5) in the Big 12.

The Pick: Over 62.5

How to Watch No. 17 Houston vs. Cincinnati