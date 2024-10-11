College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 7 picks Published Oct. 11, 2024 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 7 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 7, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which quarterback will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Noah Fifita, Mikey Keene, Will Rogers, Jake Retzlaff

Fifita is facing a BYU pass defense that is holding opponents to 171 pass yards per game (24th in FBS), while Rogers goes up against a Hawkeyes team that has a top-25 scoring defense in FBS at 18 points per game. So I have to go with Keene here, who will match up with a Wazzu pass defense that is in the bottom seven of the country at 292 passing yards per game allowed. He's had a strong start to the season, too, ranking second in the Mountain West in passing (271.2 passing YPG).

Prediction: Mikey Keene

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Purdue, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma

Despite the fact that I think Texas could dominate this matchup, I still think we'll see a good amount of points in this game. The Longhorns are putting up a whopping 45 points per game, while the Sooners are averaging 28.6 themselves. Illinois ranks 82nd in FBS in scoring at 27.2 PPG, while Purdue is second-to-last in the Big Ten at 18.6. Illinois could blow out Purdue and crack the top of this list, but I still like both SEC teams to finish first and second among this group. Quinn Ewers will also be under center for Texas, and I expect him to come out swinging in his first game back from injury.

Prediction: Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Purdue

3. Which Big Ten RB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Jordan James, Nicholas Singleton, Quinshon Judkins, Woody Marks

The Buckeyes have the third-best run defense in the country through six weeks, allowing just 72.2 rush yards per game. Penn State is right behind the Buckeyes with the fourth-best rate at 76, so I think the answer has to be either Judkins or Singleton. Both are incredible players that will likely play on Sundays, but I'll go with the Nittany Lion due to his matchup. USC is allowing 158.6 rushing YPG and Singleton is averaging 102 per contest. I think this could be a breakout game of sorts for the top-ranked running back in the class of 2022 (according to 247Sports).

Prediction: Nicholas Singleton

4. Which Top 5 team will suffer its FIRST DEFEAT this week?

Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, None (all three teams win)

Probably the toughest question of our six this week, I have to go with none here. Ohio State's roster has been built for this exact moment against Oregon, and both Penn State and Texas outclass each of their respective opponents in a big way. That being said, Oklahoma has won five of the past six against Texas, and USC has won the last three against Penn State.

Prediction: None (all three teams)

5. Order the SEC WRs by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Isaiah Bond, Aaron Anderson, Ryan Williams, Dane Key

Bond faces a Brent Venables-led scoring defense that ranks 19th in FBS, Key faces a rejuvenated Vanderbilt team that will put up a fight against anyone after its biggest win in program history last week, and Anderson faces an Ole Miss defense that cannot make any more mistakes this season in order to guarantee a spot in the CFP. Williams is making a case as the best freshman receiver we've seen in decades, and he currently is one of nine receivers in the country averaging over 105 receiving yards per game. Expect him to pop off against an average South Carolina defense.

Prediction: Ryan Williams, Dane Key, Isaiah Bond, Aaron Anderson

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Arizona to win or lose by 5 points or fewer, OR BYU wins by 6 points or more

BYU is undefeated and boasts a top 20 defense in FBS, holding opponents to just 15.8 PPG. Kalani Sitake is one of the most underrated coaches in college football and should get an easy victory against an Arizona team that has lost two of its last three games.

Prediction: BYU wins by 6 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the game?

Prediction: BYU 28, Arizona 17

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

