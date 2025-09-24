College Football FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 5 Picks, Predictions Published Sep. 25, 2025 9:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 5 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 5.

1. Which team will have the MOST PASSING YARDS this week?

Tennessee Volunteers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Boise State Broncos, Ohio State Buckeyes

I like that Joey Aguilar kid out of Tennessee. He's had himself some games, putting up 288 passing yards against ETSU and 371 in the Vols' loss to Georgia. I like him to light it up again this week when Rocky Top faces the SEC's other Bulldogs.

Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Auburn Tigers, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

The Aggies offense has been clicking. They've scored 42, 44 and 41 points in their games so far this season. Auburn, coming off that disappointing loss to Oklahoma, will have to try to keep pace with A&M— but it'll be a tough ask for them to do that at College Station. And then the Bulldogs — well, they owe ‘Bama from last year, so I’ll put them ahead of the Tide.

Prediction: Texas A&M, Georgia, Tigers, Alabama

3. Which team will allow the FEWEST POINTS this week?

Minnesota Golden Gophers, Utah Utes, Vanderbilt Commodores, No. 20 Missouri Tigers

The answer here is Vandy. While Minnesota is facing Rutgers, we've learned this year that the Scarlet Knights can score. They hung 60 last week on Norfolk State. And then you take a look at Vanderbilt's defense. That unit has held opponents to 21 points or fewer all year. I like the Commodores' chances to keep that trend going in Week 5.

Prediction: Vanderbilt Commodores

4. Which of the following will occur?

No. 6 Oregon wins at No. 3 Penn State

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 100+ receiving yards

Jonah Coleman (Washington) rushing TD

None

Call me a homer, but I'm picking my Ducks to upset Penn State this weekend. Jeremiah Smith will probably rack up at least 100 receiving yards, too, but I'm backing the Quack as my favorite choice from this bunch.

Prediction: Oregon wins at Penn State

5. Predict Jayden Maiava's (QB, USC) PASSING YARDS vs. Illinois

0-250, 250-300, 300-325, 325-350+

Jayden did have that game where he absolutely went off for 412 yards against Georgia Southern. Other than that, he's passed for anywhere between 230 and 295 yards. Also, Illinois did give up 63 points to Indiana, so USC could have another excellent passing game.

Prediction: 250-300 yards

6. What will be the outcome of the FOX Big Noon Saturday game?

USC Trojans win by 7 points or more OR Illinois Fighting Illini win or lose by 6 points or fewer

The jury's still out on whether USC is actually good, and despite a 53-point lose to Indiana last week— I think Bret Bielema's squad isn't far off from Lincoln Riley's.

Prediction: Illinois to lose by 6 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: USC 23, Illinois 20

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

