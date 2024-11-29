College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 14 picks Updated Nov. 29, 2024 4:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 14 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 14, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which QB will throw for the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Dillon Gabriel, Kurtis Rourke, Will Howard, Drew Allar

Purdue is 1-10, and Indiana is 10-1. Simple as that. The Boilermakers are allowing 243.9 pass yards per game which ranks in the bottom 30 of FBS. Rourke is averaging 247.8 an outing against Power 4 opponents this year, and he's due for a big game after a disappointing loss against the Buckeyes last week. One last nugget I'll leave you with— Purdue has allowed 118 big plays (rushes of 10+ yards and receptions of 20+ yards) this season, the second-most of any team in FBS behind Oklahoma State.

Prediction: Kurtis Rourke

2. Order the in-state rivals by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Arizona

With a spot in the SEC title game on the line, I think the matchup between the Aggies and Longhorns is going to be a highly defensive one with not a ton of points scored. Texas has the third-best scoring defense in FBS at 12.1 points per game allowed and A&M isn't too bad either at 21.5, which ranks in the top 30 among Power 4 teams. The Sun Devils are the hottest team in the country and will look to put on a show against their in-state rival in order to build their CFP case. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is also maybe the most talented player on the field and could make this a high-scoring affair himself.

Prediction: Arizona State, Arizona, Texas, Texas A&M

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Tetairoa McMillan, Andrew Armstrong, Tai Felton, Jayden Higgins

I just mentioned McMillan, and I'm going with him as my answer here. He is an absolute stud who has wreaked havoc on defenses for the last three years. Currently, McMillan ranks third in FBS with 1,251 receiving yards and his 13 receptions of 30+ yards are the second-most in the country. Since his true freshman year in 2022, no FBS player has more receiving yards than him, with his 3,355 being almost 300 yards more than the next player. And if you were wondering what he did against the Sun Devils last year, he had a casual 11 receptions for 266 yards and a score. I expect much of the same in what is likely his final game against Arizona.

Prediction: Tetairoa McMillan

4. Which team will score the MOST TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS?

Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon

Vanderbilt has been a great story all season, but after watching Tennessee put up 56 points against UTEP last week, it's hard not to choose them. Over the last five years, the Commodores have been outscored by an average of 44 to 14 by the Vols, and have lost by at least 18 in all of those games. The last time they beat Tennessee was in 2018.

Prediction: Tennessee

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS (highest to lowest):

Luke Altmeyer, Maddux Madsen, Kyle McCord, Cam Ward

Kyle McCord leads the country in both passing yards (3,946) and completions (341). He's going up against a Miami defense that has looked shaky at several points throughout this season. Ward is also a smart play here, but my gut tells me this will be a shootout that will result in McCord getting more completions and Ward ending up with more yards.

Prediction: Kyle McCord, Cam Ward, Luke Altmeyer, Maddux Madsen

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Michigan win or lose by 20 points or fewer OR Ohio State wins by 21 points or more

The Wolverines have won three straight games against the Buckeyes, but that streak should come to a close on Saturday. Ohio State will probably win this game by however much they want. It'll really come down to how much they are up by in the late portion of the game, because Ryan Day could pull starters to rest them ahead of the Big Ten title game.

Prediction: Michigan wins or loses by 20 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 33, Michigan 14

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

