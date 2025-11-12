FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 12 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

1. Which BIG TEN QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jayden Maiava, Julian Sayin, Luke Altmyer, Demond Williams Jr.

This could be another weekend where the Fighting Illini's Luke Altmyer goes off. He's already got a couple of 300+ passing yard games under his belt this season. And remember, they're playing Maryland. The Terps defense is not good, ranking toward the bottom of all FBS squads.

Prediction: Luke Altmyer

2. Which team will SCORE THE MOST TOUCHDOWNS this week?

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 17 USC Trojans, No. 13 Utah Utes, No. 8 Oregon Ducks

Every time I pick my Ducks, I can feel the homer judgment coming through the screen. But bear with me. Notre Dame is playing a ranked Pitt team, whose defense has allowed fewer than 2,900 yards on the season. The Trojans are facing an Iowa team that, if we're being real, is no joke. Utah's playing a Baylor team that might actually be better than its record. That leaves Oregon-Minnesota. Iowa put 41 on the Gophers; Ohio State hung 42.

Prediction: Oregon Ducks

3. Rank the teams by who will ALLOW THE FEWEST POINTS (lowest to highest):

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, UCF Knights, No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders

The main thing we need to acknowledge is that this contest for Oklahoma is essentially an elimination game, so do not be surprised if the Sooners pull off the upset.

Prediction: Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide, UCF Knights

4. Which team will WIN ON THE ROAD this week?

No. 10 Texas Longhorns, No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners, None

Gotta keep it consistent (see above).

Prediction: No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

5. How many points will be scored in the 2nd quarter of the Michigan/Northwestern game?

0-7, 7-13, 13-19, 19-24+

I believe Northwestern will hang with Michigan for at least one half of football and that both teams will score early.

Prediction: 19-24+

6. What will be the outcome of this BIG TEN battle at Wrigley Field?

No. 18 Michigan Wolverines win by 12 points or more OR Northwestern Wildcats win or lose by 11 points or fewer

Can the Wildcats keep it closer than 11 points? I certainly think they can make this game at Wrigley interesting.

Prediction: Northwestern Wildcats win or lose by 11 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Michigan 31, Northwestern 23

