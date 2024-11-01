College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 10 picks Published Nov. 1, 2024 4:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 10 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 10, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which QB will throw for the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Dillon Gabriel, Miller Moss, Will Howard, Drew Allar

This one easily comes down to either Gabriel or Moss. Ohio State and and Penn State rank fourth and eighth, respectively, in FBS in scoring defense, both holding opponents under 14.3 points per game. I expect that to be a defensive battle. Moss faces the No. 1 passing defense in the country in Washington, holding opponents to 123.1 pass yards per game. Gabriel has thrown for over 290 yards in each of his last three outings with seven passing touchdowns and just two interceptions in that span. He should keep it up against Michigan.

Prediction: Dillon Gabriel

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Kansas State, Houston, UCLA, Nebraska

The Bruins are allowing 29 points per game this season, the ninth most of any Power Conference team. Their pass defense is allowing 268.7 yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst among all Power Conference teams. Expect Dylan Raiola to use this as a "get-right" game after consecutive losses t0 Indiana and Ohio State. Kansas State and Houston should be a classic Big Ten showdown that I think the Wildcats will win.

Prediction: Nebraska, Kansas State, Houston, UCLA

3. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING TOUCHDOWNS?

Cam Ward, Cade Klubnik, Kyle McCord, Tyler Shough

Ward is second in FBS in passing yards and passing touchdowns, trailing only Chandler Morris of North Texas. More importantly, he faces a Duke team with Manny Diaz at the helm— the former Miami coach prior to Mario Cristobal. The Blue Devils haven't faced a quarterback of the caliber of Ward all year, and I think Cristobal opens up the playbook in a statement game.

Prediction: Cam Ward

4. Which team will WIN by the LARGEST MARGIN?

Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Illinois

As mentioned earlier, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have staunch defenses, a fact that should make that game a close affair. Illinois has three ranked wins this season and has also been further battle tested having played Oregon and Penn State. The Gophers are on a three-game win streak, but Luke Altmeyer and Co. should have an answer. The Illini signal caller is one of five Big Ten quarterbacks with 17 total touchdowns.

Prediction: Illinois

5. Order the RBs by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jonah Coleman, Woody Marks, DJ Giddens, Ashton Jeanty

It's almost impossible to pick against Jeanty. Assuming he plays in a bowl game, he's on pace to rush for over 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns this season. He also faces a San Diego State team that is allowing 159.6 rush yards per game — fifth most in the Mountain West. Giddens ranks seventh in FBS with 945 rush yards and will also be near the top of this order.

Prediction: Ashton Jeanty, DJ Giddens, Woody Marks, Jonah Coleman

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Ohio State wins by 4 points or more OR Penn State wins or loses by three points or fewer

The Buckeyes have struggled over their last few games and the Nittany Lions played close ones against USC and Wisconsin in their last two. Ryan Day's squad just has too many weapons that James Franklin's doesn't, with stars like Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka at wide receiver and wrecking balls like Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson at running backs. Buckeyes win by a touchdown here.

Prediction: Ohio State wins by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 21, Penn State 14

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

