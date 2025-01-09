College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Playoff semifinal picks Updated Jan. 9, 2025 8:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Will Howard, Quinn Ewers, Drew Allar, Riley Leonard

Notre Dame and Penn State are run-heavy teams, so the answer to this question has to be either Howard or Ewers. Ohio State's defense has been clicking on all cylinders since its loss to Michigan, and Howard has recorded back-to-back 300-yard passing games with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 5-to-1 in that span. Texas has a staunch defense, but it hasn't seen an offense that has weapons like Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Quinshon Judkins, and TreVeyon Henderson.

Prediction: Will Howard

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Ohio State

Notre Dame has the second-best scoring defense in FBS, holding opponents to 13.6 points per game. Penn State isn't far off at 15.8, good for seventh-best in the country. That, coupled with the fact that both of those teams are run-heavy teams, makes me think that it will be low-scoring affair. Between the offensive studs that I mentioned above for Ohio State, and elite players like Quinn Ewers and Matthew Golden, the Buckeyes-Longhorns matchup should see a lot more points.

Prediction: Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame

3. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Jeremiah Smith, Tyler Warren, Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden

Everyone knows Jeremiah Smith is the go-to target for Will Howard, as the true freshman is a generational talent that has been on an absolute tear. But Texas knows this, and he'll likely get a lot of attention from Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Egbuka is a top-notch receiver himself, and has quietly had a very productive season, putting up 70 catches for 896 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. This feels like a prime game for him to ball out.

Prediction: Emeka Egbuka

4. Which of the following will occur in the CFP semifinals?

QB with 300+ pass yards, Player with 100+ receiving yards, Player with 100+ rush yards, None of the above

Penn State has a two-headed monster in the backfield with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as each of them has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season. Then you have the other dynamic duo in the semifinals in Judkins and Henderson for the Buckeyes, who have each rushed for over 920 yards as well. One of these four guys should pop off.

Prediction: Player with 100+ rush yards

5. Order by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Riley Leonard, Quintrevion Wisner, TreVeyon Henderson, Nicholas Singleton

Kaytron Allen went for 134 big ones against Boise State, so it's now Singleton's turn to get the rushing crown. Texas only rushed for 53 yards against Arizona State, and also gave up 214 rushing yards to the Sun Devils. Leonard is a prolific runner for a quarterback, but he's only cracked 100 yards rushing once all season. Singleton and Henderson seem like the smart play here.

Prediction: Nicholas Singleton, TreVeyon Henderson, Quintrevion Wisner, Riley Leonard

6. What will be the outcome of the CFP Cotton Bowl?

Ohio State wins by 6 points or more, Texas wins or loses by 5 points or fewer

Ohio State put up 42 against Tennessee and 41 against Oregon , and it is only that low because the Buckeyes let off the gas. The Texas offensive line is good when healthy, but it's not as healthy right now. Ohio State’s defense is built to stop outside zone, which is what Texas wants to major in. I like the Buckeyes to cover here.

Prediction: Ohio State wins by 6 points or more

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

