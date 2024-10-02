College Football EA College Football 25 update: Travis Hunter now game's highest-rated player Published Oct. 2, 2024 3:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Hunter has been steadily building his case as the best player in college football. And "EA College Football 25" is ready to recognize him as that.

The dynamic two-way Colorado wide receiver/cornerback is now a 97 overall in the game after a ratings update that was announced Wednesday, making him the game's highest-rated player. True to the EA College Football 25 cover star's unique hybrid ability, the highlighted individual attributes of Hunter's character that EA upgraded in the update were "Catch in Traffic" (increased +6 to 93) and "Hit Power" (+10 to 77).

As a wide receiver, Hunter has 46 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns in just five games this season, continuing his chemistry with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. As a cornerback, Hunter has 15 total tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions. He is widely considered Colorado's best defensive player as well as the Buffaloes' best offensive player aside from Sanders.

The ratings boost comes after another standout game for Hunter, where he had nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown as well as a spectacular diving interception in a 42-21 Colorado blowout against new Big 12 rival UCF.

Hunter was not the only early-season Heisman Trophy hopeful who got a ratings boost in EA College Football 25's new update. Star Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty saw his overall rating increase by four to 96 with boosts in his ball-carrying (+6 to 84) and speed (+2 to 93) attributes.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava saw their overall ratings each increase by two to 91 and 88, respectively. Ward saw upgrades in his "Throw on the Run" (+6 to 97) and "Break Sack" (+6 to 95) while Iamaleava saw a slight increase in his throw accuracy on deep passes (+2 to 87) and a massive jump in his own "Break Sack" ability (+14 to 88).

Additionally, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings also saw a six-point bump in his overall rating to 87 after a star turn early in the season, especially in the Wolverines' massive come-from-behind win over USC. Mullings' ball-carrying ability increased +5 to 94 while his spin move increased +7 to 82. Fellow Big Ten running back Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa also saw an even bigger ratings boost, going +13 from 74 to 87 overall with increases in ball-carrying (+9 to 92) and ball carrier vision (+13 to 92).

Here are some other notable players who received ratings boosts in the new EA College Football update:

