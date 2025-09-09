College Football Colorado Reportedly Starting Ryan Staub at QB Against Houston in Week 3 Published Sep. 9, 2025 10:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Colorado Buffaloes are making a change under center.

Colorado is expected to start redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub at quarterback in its Week 3 road matchup against the Houston Cougars on Friday night, which is also the Buffaloes' Big 12 season opener, ESPN reported on Tuesday morning.

Staub came off the bench in the first half of Colorado's Week 2 win over Delaware, throwing for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while posting a 267.9 passer rating and completing 70.0% of his passes. Liberty transfer and fifth-year senior Kaidon Salter started Colorado's first two games, with freshman Julian Lewis making appearances in Week 2.

Staub, who has spent his entire collegiate career in Boulder (2023-present), started Colorado's last game of the 2023 season, as then-starter Shedeur Sanders had a back fracture. This will be the second start of Staub's career.

Colorado opened the season with a 27-20 loss at home to Georgia Tech, which it followed with a 31-7 win over Delaware in a game that saw the Buffaloes lead just 10-7 with 45 seconds remaining in the first half. Across two games, Salter has totaled 261 passing yards, one passing touchdown, zero interceptions and a 125.5 passer rating, while completing 68.2% of his passes. Salter has also rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

