Colorado coach Deion Sanders offers his thoughts on his son's new Maybach

When Colorado football coach Deion Sanders sat down with Joel Klatt for a one-on-one interview as a part of Klatt's summer podcast series, "The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations," the two took a deep dive into the topic of name, image and likeness (NIL) and the pros and cons that come with it.

Sanders explained to Klatt why he is in favor of NIL, but not collectives, mentioning that he would love to see a system put in place where players earned compensation based on performance and ability.

"I want these kids to get compensated," Sanders told Klatt. "But you gotta balance the fine line … Is he still going to want it when you're just giving him that [money] and he didn't have to earn it?"

Sanders explained to Klatt how there are "maybe four guys in all of college football that we've seen on a national commercial," which happens to include his son, Shedeur Sanders.

According to On3.com, Sanders has scored NIL deals with Mercedes-Benz, Gatorade, Tom Brady's clothing brand and Beats by Dre, among others. He has a current NIL valuation of $1.4 million, according to the site.

So, what does a college athlete do with the money earned through NIL? From the looks of it, Shedeur used his NIL money to purchase a new car, and not just any new car … a brand new Maybach, which has a starting price of $200,000.

Coach Prime posted a video of himself driving with Shedeur in the Maybach, while offering his thoughts on his son's new car.

"It wasn't like this when I was in college," Coach Prime says in the video.

Following an outstanding two years at Jackson State, in which he threw for more than 7,000 yards and 70 touchdowns, Shedeur is expected to take over the starting QB role at Colorado this spring.

Colorado is set to open its season on Sept. 2 against 2022 national runner-up TCU, and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

