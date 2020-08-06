College Football College Football's Breakout Players 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On this week's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Urban Meyer and the crew discussed which player will have a breakout 2020 season.

So, let's take a look at the crew's list of the Top 5 breakout players for this upcoming year:

5. Bo Nix, Auburn, QB

Last season, Bo Nix set several Auburn true freshman records while leading the Tigers to a 9-4 finish and No. 14 overall ranking in the final AP Poll.

Former USC QB Matt Leinart expects the dual-threat QB to only get better as a sophomore:

“Even without an offseason, I still expect Bo Nix to take that leap and become the leader of his football team and a better player with completion percentage and not turning the ball over as much.”

Nix's Heisman odds are +4000 on FOXBet.

4. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR

Garrett Wilson came into 2019 as one of the top-ranked freshman receivers, and on the season, he caught 30 balls for 432 yards and 5 TDs.

It was the best season from an Ohio State freshman receiver since David Boston totaled 33 receptions for 450 yards and 7 TDs in 1996.

Wideouts KJ Hill and Binjimen Victor departed for the NFL over the summer, meaning Wilson should serve as one of QB Justin Fields' top targets.

3. Kyle Trask, Florida, QB

Kyle Trask actually broke out in 2019, after taking over for injured starter Feleipe Franks at Florida.

Trask started the final 10 games of the season, leading Florida to an 8-2 record. He finished the season with 2,941 passing yards and 25 TDs.

FOXSports CFB analyst Joel Klatt thinks Florida head coach Dan Mullen will take Trask to even greater heights in 2020:

"Dan Mullen is a phenomenal coach, a great quarterback coach ... and Trask is that guy. He’s (got) 67 percent completions, he had a great touchdown-interception ratio, and then he finished strong ... He's got that momentum going into this season.

In the last four games of 2019 – all wins for Florida – Trask threw for 323.3 yards per game and 9 total TDs, compared to only 3 INTs.

Trask's Heisman odds are +4000 on FOXBet.

2. Zamir White, Georgia, RB

Redshirt sophomore Zamir White arrived at Georgia as the No. 1 running back in the 2018 class, but missed his freshman campaign with an ACL injury sustained in fall camp.

Last season, in 13 games for the Bulldogs, he finished as the team’s third-leading rusher with 408 yards and 3 TDs on 78 carries.

Georgia has had at least one 1,000-yard rusher in the past six seasons, and former USC superstar Reggie Bush thinks White is next in line:

“Georgia is a running back-friendly system ... Zamir White is gonna get the football ... Georgia loves to run the football a lot."

White's Heisman odds are +7500 on FOXBet.

1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB

Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler will start for Oklahoma this season.

The dual-threat QB finished his high school career with 11,083 passing yards and 116 TDs, and rushed for 1,040 yards and 14 TDs.

Klatt has high expectations for the No. 1 ranked QB in the 2019 recruiting class:

"He’s accurate. He’s got a quick release. He’s athletic. I think Spencer Rattler is going to do a great job for Oklahoma, which is why I think Lincoln Riley’s quarterback could be a Heisman finalist once again for the sixth straight year.”

Rattler's Heisman odds are +1600 on FOXBet.

