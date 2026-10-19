College Football Week 8 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

What a wild weekend of college football Week 7 delivered. It'll be hard to top that, but this is college football, where chaos happens every week.

With major matchups carrying massive conference and playoff implications this weekend, don't overlook these games that could be flying under your radar. Here are five sleeper games worth watching — and wagering on — in Week 8.

See how much you could win with this week’s parlay slip at the end.

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Spread: Arizona -10

Why This Game Matters: Three Big 12 teams remain undefeated, but Arizona is still hanging around with just one loss (BYU in Week 2). The Wildcats face No. 8 Texas Tech next week and No. 10 Utah two weeks after that. To keep their Playoff hopes alive, they can’t afford to overlook Iowa State with the Red Raiders looming.

The Outlook: A big part of the Cyclones’ offense is sophomore running back Aiden Flora, who ranks third in the Big 12 with 680 rushing yards and is tied for fourth with six rushing touchdowns. In conference losses to Utah and BYU, both by 14 points, Flora was held under 90 rushing yards and out of the end zone.

Arizona has won four straight since the BYU loss, and is now ranked for the first time this season. During that stretch, Arizona is averaging 40.5 points and allowing just 19.6. Senior quarterback Noah Fifita is averaging 311.6 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions across those four wins.

Spread: LSU -7.5

Why This Game Matters: Auburn just beat Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2005, while LSU shut out a conference opponent for the first time since 2007. Even after upsetting No. 1 Georgia, Auburn remains the unranked team in this showdown of Tigers. Both are 2-2 in conference play and right in the middle of a wild SEC race.

The Outlook: Quarterback Byrum Brown, who followed Golesh from USF, had his fingerprints all over that Georgia victory, passing for at least 150 yards and rushing for at least 100 for the second straight week. Auburn’s defense also forced three turnovers, including a fumble recovery at its own 44-yard line with 58 seconds left that helped set up the game-winning field goal.

Auburn ended its nine-game losing and nine-game road losing streak against Georgia (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

The Tigers on the other sideline are coming off a shutout of Mississippi State. The last time LSU blanked an SEC opponent, in 2007, Mississippi State was also on the receiving end. Coach Lane Kiffin’s team has been unbeatable at home, averaging 45 points, but on the road, the Bayou Bengals are 0-2, allowing at least 30 points in both losses.

Spread: Oregon -8.5

Why This Game Matters: No one expected Oregon, the preseason No. 2 team, to enter Week 8 with two losses and unranked for the first time since 2022. Moving forward, it will take perfection, starting with a road win at Illinois and eventually beating Ohio State in Columbus.

The Outlook: Dylan Raiola came to the rescue last week against his former team, Nebraska, leading Oregon to a 17-14 comeback win. After entering the game in the fourth quarter, Raiola led two scoring drives, including a 20-play game-winning drive that put the Ducks ahead with 28 seconds left.

Illinois had Week 7 off to prepare for Oregon after winning an overtime thriller over Michigan State for its first conference victory of the season. Senior receiver Collin Dixon, the team’s leading pass catcher, scored his ninth touchdown of the year in that win, tying him for second in the Big Ten.

Spread: Clemson -2.5

Why This Game Matters: Clemson is still hanging around in the ACC race as one of four teams with just one conference loss, which came against No. 1 Miami.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, already has two conference losses, and a third on Saturday could end its ACC title hopes. Competing for the conference title might be a tall order in coach James Franklin’s first year, but bowl eligibility is within reach.

The Outlook: The Franklin era started strong in Blacksburg, but the Hokies have dropped two of their last three, and the hype has cooled. Virginia Tech bounced back last week behind quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer’s four-touchdown performance in a 34-24 win over Georgia Tech.

Dabo Swinney is 7-0 against Virginia Tech as Clemson’s head coach, winning every meeting by double digits.

Spread: New Mexico -4.5

Why This Game Matters: These are the top two teams in the Mountain West, separated by just one game in the standings. New Mexico is the only team still undefeated in conference play and was a touchdown away from beating Oklahoma and remaining unbeaten overall.

The Outlook: Wondering who allows the fewest points per game this season? Look no further than these two teams. New Mexico leads the FBS at 10.5 points allowed per game, with North Dakota State right behind at 11.3.

Week 8 Parlay Slip

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