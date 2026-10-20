College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Predictions For Texas-Ole Miss And More

Week 7 of the college football season was chaotic, with five of the top seven teams falling. The upsets confounded experts everywhere, but they'll try to rebound in Week 8.

It starts with "Big Noon Kickoff" as No. 6 Indiana tries to bounce back from its loss to No. 3 Ohio State against a Michigan team, resurging after a quarterback change. Arch Manning will try to keep his job as he leads No. 19 Texas into a must-win game against No. 7 Ole Miss.

Then the night ends with a Big 12 matchup with College Football Playoff stakes when undefeated No. 10 Utah hosts No. 14 Houston. After consecutive weeks where the No. 1 team lost, the field is wide open. Weâre breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely throughout the weekend.

RJ Young Laken Litman Ben Portnoy Last Week 4-6 5-5 5-5 Overall 46-22 38-20 36-22

Michigan vs. No. 6 Indiana

Curt Cignetti and Indiana's 22-game win streak came to an end when the Hoosiers were defeated by Ohio State in Week 7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Line: Indiana -7

RJ Young: Indiana

After watching Indiana's defense turn Julian Sayin into a tackling dummy, I shudder to think what it might do against Michigan's newly named starting quarterback, Tommy Carr.

Laken Litman: Indiana

The Hoosiers have never lost back to back games under Curt Cignetti and that won't start now â not even with Michigan likely starting Tommy Carr at quarterback.

Ben Portnoy: Indiana

After being in Bloomington last week for Indiana's loss to Ohio State, I think I'm more confident than ever that the Hoosiers can repeat as Big Ten champions. Michigan should get a nice spark from Tommy Carr, but I'm skeptical of a first-time starter against Bryant Haines' defense.

No. 1 Miami vs. Pitt

Quarterback Darian Mensah kept Miami's undefeated season alive with multiple clutch drives against Florida State. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Line: Miami -20.5

Young: Miami

The No. 1 team in the country needs to act like it against a team that lost its star player and starting quarterback Mason Heintschel earlier this season.

Litman: Miami

The 'Canes escaped their scariest test of the season vs. Florida State last week and will be locked in against a struggling Pitt team.

Portnoy: Miami

Pitt hasn't been the same team since Mason Heintschel was lost for the season. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is still my pick for the Heisman Trophy and I think he'll put up more big numbers on Saturday.

No. 18 LSU vs. Auburn

Alex Golesh led Auburn to an upset over top-ranked Georgia in Week 7, the first time the Tigers have defeated the No. 1 ranked team since 2017. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Line: LSU -7.5

Young: LSU

I sincerely doubt Auburn can pull off that trick of knocking off a top-25 team for the second week in a row.

Litman: Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium will be rocking and ready for Auburn to upset its second straight SEC powerhouse.

Portnoy: LSU

The Tigers are in do-or-die mode right now. LSU brass spent millions to flip this roster and bring Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. I think it keeps its CFP hopes â fleeting as they may be â alive for one more week.

UCF vs. No. 2 BYU

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more in the Cougars' upset of Notre Dame in Week 7. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where: Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando, Florida

Line: BYU -6.5

Young: BYU

I don't believe in "emotional letdowns," and UCF has been playing without star quarterback Alonza Barnett III most of this season.

Litman: BYU

The Cougars don't seem like the kind of team that's going to have a letdown week after their massive win over Notre Dame. How many ways will quarterback Bear Bachmeier score this Saturday?

Portnoy: BYU

No Alonza Barnett III, no way UCF is winning this game. The Golden Knights are improved in Year 2 of the Scott Frost Era (Part 2), but the Cougars look like the best team in the Big 12. I think they get it done, even in a potential letdown spot here.

South Carolina vs. No. 11 Tennessee

Josh Heupel improved to 2-1 against Kalen DeBoer. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Line: South Carolina -2.5

Young: Tennessee

With George MacIntyre at quarterback and DeSean Bishop as the engine powering the Power T offense, the Volunteers look a lot like the 2024 version that made the College Football Playoff.

Litman: Tennessee

It's never easy to win on the road in the SEC, but Tennessee ekes this one out against a rejuvenated South Carolina team coming off a bye.

Portnoy: South Carolina

Tennessee smoked Alabama last week, but I'm still not sure how good the Volunteers are. Williams-Brice has a tendency to bring weird results (See the 2022 meeting between these two teams for proof of as much). I'll take Shane Beamer to further cool his hot seat.

Minnesota vs. No. 15 Iowa

Minnesota is 1-8 against Iowa under P.J. Fleck. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Line: Iowa -6.5

Young: Iowa

The Hawkeyes play a better version of smashmouth football offensively than the Golden Gophers do.

Litman: Iowa

The Hawkeyes continue their journey to a CFP berth in what's become a wide open Big Ten.

Portnoy: Iowa

The Hawkeyes may have a quarterback decision to be made between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, but they might finally have figured out the offense. Give me Kirk Ferentz's bunch in this one.

No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more in Ole Miss' win against Missouri in Week 8. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: DKR-Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Line: Texas -3

Young: Ole Miss

Texas is one loss away from folding this season. The Rebels look like a team that could find their way into the SEC Championship Game

Litman: Ole Miss

The Rebels will not miss this opportunity to beat a conference opponent when they're already down.

Portnoy: Ole Miss

Texas is in free-fall mode and there's nothing I've seen from Arch Manning this year that makes me think he can win a quarterback duel with Trinidad Chambliss. I'll take the Rebels in a high-scoring affair.

Wisconsin vs. No. 16 USC

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten with 2,045 passing yards. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Austin, Texas

Line: USC -3

Young: USC

The Trojans are more talented offensively than Wisconsin.

Litman: USC

Head coach Lincoln Riley gets another Big Ten road win and keeps his team from looking ahead to next week's showdown vs. Ohio State.

Portnoy: USC

Lincoln Riley has quietly built a bit of stability in recent weeks. A win over Wisconsin would go a long way before a Julian Sayin-less, uber-talented Ohio State team comes to L.A. next week.

New Mexico vs. North Dakota State

Jason Eck is looking to lead New Mexico to a Mountain West championship in his second season as head coach. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 10:00 p.m. ET (CW)

Where: University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Line: New Mexico -4.5

Young: New Mexico

The Lobos have yet to lose to a Group of Six opponent this year, and the Bison got taken down by UNLV just a couple weeks ago.

Litman: North Dakota State

In a matchup between two one-loss Group of Six teams, the Bisons prevail behind veteran quarterback Nathan Hayes.

Portnoy: New Mexico

I'm all in on the Jason Eck experience. He's expected to be one of the hottest candidates on the coaching carousel this offseason and for good reason. Lobos get it done against the efficiency machine that is North Dakota State.

No. 10 Utah vs. No. 14 Houston

Utah head coach Morgan Scalley has the Utes as one of five remaining undefeated Power Four teams. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Line: Utah -6.5

Young: Houston

The Cougars did something I did not think they were capable of against Oklahoma State: win a shootout. This, and Utah nearly dropped last week's game to a two-win Colorado.

Litman: Houston

This is a tough one, but the Cougars get a massive win on the road behind sneaky Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Conner Weigman.

Portnoy: Houston

Utah hasn't had a chance to prove itself yet, but I've liked what I've seen from the Houston offense and Texas A&M reclamation project Conner Weigman. Willie Fritz has the Cougars riding high after last week's huge victory over Oklahoma State. That momentum carries them in this one.