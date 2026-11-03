College Football Week 10 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

It was hard to find five sleeper games in Week 10 with all the massive matchups this weekend. Almost every top-25 team will fight to keep its Playoff hopes alive.

Even with all these ranked clashes set to kick off, here are five sleeper games worth watching and wagering on in Week 10. Also, see how much you could win with this week’s parlay slip at the bottom.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Spread: SMU -6.5

Why This Game Matters: SMU’s Playoff chances took a big hit with a 30-27 loss to Syracuse last week. The Mustangs now sit fourth in the ACC standings, just above the Hokies, making this game critical for both teams.

The Outlook: Virginia Tech has gotten back on track with two straight wins, keeping itself in the ACC mix. Coach James Franklin and the Hokies have a huge showdown with Miami in two weeks, but first they have to get past a high-powered SMU offense. Led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, SMU averages 35.3 points and 318 passing yards per game, with the latter ranking second in the ACC.

Spread: Northwestern -2.5

Why This Game Matters: Iowa and Northwestern each have two losses and are still in the Playoff conversation, making this game critical to keeping those hopes alive. The Hawkeyes have won four straight against the Wildcats.

The Outlook: Iowa earned its way back into the Top 25 with a dominant 30-0 shutout of Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are allowing just 12.5 points per game, the second-fewest among Power 4 teams. At 6-2, Kirk Ferentz’s team is still right in the mix for a Playoff spot. Northwestern had won four straight before losing to Oregon last week.

Spread: Tennessee -6.5

Why This Game Matters: Tennessee has dominated this rivalry, winning 23 of the 26 meetings since 2000. The Vols have won five straight, averaging 41.2 points per game during that span.

The Outlook: With three straight ranked opponents left on its schedule, Kentucky controls its destiny in the race for the SEC Championship. The Wildcats are averaging 33.5 points per game during their six-game winning streak. Tennessee is coming off a bye week, giving the Vols time to regroup after their loss to South Carolina and prepare for Kentucky. Coach Josh Heupel’s squad has one of the best defenses in the SEC, leading the conference in sacks (35) and ranking third in points allowed per game (16.3).

Spread: Texas Tech -17.5

Why This Game Matters: Texas Tech sits third in the Big 12 standings and could move into second, depending on the outcome of the Utah-BYU showdown this weekend.

The Outlook: West Virginia has two of the Big 12’s top five rushers, helping the Mountaineers average 261.6 rushing yards per game. Running back Cam Cook has 923 yards on the ground, while quarterback Michael Hawkins has added 836. Texas Tech bounced back from its stunning loss to Cincinnati with a 34-26 win over No. 22 Arizona. The Red Raiders held the Wildcats to their second-lowest scoring output of the season despite giving up 417 passing yards to quarterback Noah Fifita.

Spread: UNLV -5.5

Why This Game Matters: Both teams are 5-3 overall but have just one conference loss apiece, placing them second and third in the Mountain West standings.

The Outlook: Wyoming is riding a three-game winning streak, with its defense allowing just 16.7 points per game during that stretch. The Rebels rank second in the conference in yards per game (383.4), led by Jai’Den Thomas, the Mountain West’s leading rusher with 657 yards.

Week 10 Parlay Slip

Bet $10 to win $235.32 if: