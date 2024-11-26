College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon, Ohio State remain on top; SMU in top 10 Updated Nov. 26, 2024 8:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday night. The Oregon Ducks , sitting at 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten play, maintain the No. 1 spot in the rankings, while Ohio State stays listed at No. 2, and Texas at No. 3.

The Ducks will look to close out the regular season with an undefeated record as they host Washington this weekend, while the Buckeyes get set to battle rival Michigan at Noon ET Saturday on FOX.

Penn State , fresh off a 26-25 win over Minnesota, is ranked No. 4 in the latest set of CFP rankings, while Notre Dame rounds out the top five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a look at the fourth set of CFP rankings:

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Miami (Fla.)

7. Georgia

8. Tennessee

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Clemson

13. Alabama

14. Ole Miss

15. South Carolina

16. Arizona State

17. Tulane

18. Iowa State

19. BYU

20. Texas A&M

21. Missouri

22. UNLV

23. Illinois

24. Kansas State

25. Colorado

Now that the fourth set of CFP rankings are live, here is a look at what the projected bracket would look like:

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Georgia vs. 9. Tennessee)

2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Notre Dame vs. 10. SMU)

3. Miami: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. Indiana)

4. Boise State: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. Arizona State)

5. Ohio State vs. 12. Arizona State

6. Penn State vs. 11. Indiana

7. Notre Dame vs. 10. SMU

8. Georgia vs. 9. Tennessee

First two teams out:

Clemson

Alabama

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share