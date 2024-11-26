College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon, Ohio State remain on top; SMU in top 10
The fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday night. The Oregon Ducks, sitting at 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten play, maintain the No. 1 spot in the rankings, while Ohio State stays listed at No. 2, and Texas at No. 3.
The Ducks will look to close out the regular season with an undefeated record as they host Washington this weekend, while the Buckeyes get set to battle rival Michigan at Noon ET Saturday on FOX.
Penn State, fresh off a 26-25 win over Minnesota, is ranked No. 4 in the latest set of CFP rankings, while Notre Dame rounds out the top five.
Here is a look at the fourth set of CFP rankings:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Miami (Fla.)
7. Georgia
8. Tennessee
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. Ole Miss
15. South Carolina
16. Arizona State
17. Tulane
18. Iowa State
19. BYU
20. Texas A&M
21. Missouri
22. UNLV
23. Illinois
24. Kansas State
25. Colorado
Now that the fourth set of CFP rankings are live, here is a look at what the projected bracket would look like:
1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Georgia vs. 9. Tennessee)
2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Notre Dame vs. 10. SMU)
3. Miami: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. Indiana)
4. Boise State: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. Arizona State)
5. Ohio State vs. 12. Arizona State
6. Penn State vs. 11. Indiana
7. Notre Dame vs. 10. SMU
8. Georgia vs. 9. Tennessee
First two teams out:
Clemson
Alabama
