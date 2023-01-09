College Football College Football Playoff National Championship: Fans, celebs react as Georgia routs TCU 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a historic 2022 college football season and two unforgettable College Football Playoff semifinals, Monday's National Championship had decidedly less drama as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs demolished the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, 65-7.

Luka Doncic was in attendance to root on the Frogs…

… but Trae Young got the last laugh watching the 'Dawgs

The Atlanta Hawks star originally accused sports social media brand Overtime for jinxing Georgia when Overtime's account posted their Georgia national champions graphic — at halftime. He later recanted, though.

Stetson Bennett gets his flowers

Georgia's starting quarterback got his hero's sendoff, and at least one Bulldogs legend was ready to crown the former walk-on as the greatest player on Georgia history.

Georgia trolls TCU's "HypnoToad" with "HypnoDawg"

Mattress Mack loses BIG

Texas' favorite furniture magnate and big-time gambler was back at it with a $1.5 million bet on TCU, and unlike his Astros World Series bets, this one went downhill quickly.

The rout was on early

Patrick Peterson tried valiantly to keep TCU's hopes up, using his Vikings' five-touchdown comeback over the Colts earlier this season as inspiration. It did not work, but the sentiment was nice.

TCU fans really went through it…

…even Mother Nature did not give them a break

Watching from afar, UGA loved it!

The Bulldogs' live mascot was unable to travel to Los Angeles due to health issues, but of course was still supporting his team.

Blooper tries to get garbage time reps

Eagles' Jordan Davis shouts out former teammate Bennett

