College Football
College football odds: 'Mattress Mack' eyes huge payout if TCU defeats Georgia
College Football

College football odds: 'Mattress Mack' eyes huge payout if TCU defeats Georgia

11 mins ago
Patrick Everson
Patrick Everson
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

On New Year’s Eve, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale went to bed while the Ohio State-Georgia game was still in action. So he wasn’t aware of the final result until he woke up on New Year’s Day.

But he was well aware of the first College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan. The Horned Frogs notched a 51-45 upset in a wildly entertaining game.

When McIngvale saw that Georgia rallied to pull off a 42-41 victory in the second CFP semifinal, his thoughts next turned to check the odds on the CFP championship game. At that moment, he knew he had to act.

I caught up with McIngvale to talk about his big bets on the title game.

‘Just shocked’

Despite all the difficulty Georgia had in beating Ohio State, the Bulldogs still opened as hefty 13.5-point favorites at FOX Bet for the national title game against TCU. And the moneyline – just betting on which team wins the game – was even more enticing for the Houston furniture store magnate.

"I was just shocked when I saw that moneyline at TCU +430 or whatever it was," McIngvale said Wednesday. "At that point, it made good sense to do a promotion."

Ah, yes. You see, McIngvale usually ties his big wagers to promotions at his furniture store. The bet is a hedge against the promotion. And the promotion usually involves bedding sets. Hence, his nickname of Mattress Mack.

In this instance, customers who buy mattresses ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 or so will get double their money back if TCU wins Monday night’s championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And to help cover his potential losses, McIngvale placed a $1.5 million bet on TCU moneyline +370 at DraftKings – a wager that would net $5.55 million in profit if the Horned Frogs win.

But wait, there’s more

In addition, Mattress Mack placed a $1 million point-spread bet on TCU +13 at Caesars Sports to win approximately $900,000. Caesars also confirmed taking a $500,000 bet from McIngvale on TCU moneyline +400, potentially another $2 million in winnings if the Horned Frogs pull the big upset.

And WynnBet verified that it took a Mattress Mack bet of approximately $131,500 on TCU +380 to win $500,000. All totaled, McIngvale could pocket about $9 million, which he then expects to return to customers who take advantage of the promotion prior to Monday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The potential payout is not the record $75 million McIngvale won and subsequently doled out to customers in a similar promotion on the Houston Astros to win the World Series last season. But for basically a one-week promotion, it’s significant. And Mattress Mack is confident.

"It should be a fun promotion, and I think TCU has a real chance," McIngvale said, while acknowledging that – with TCU based in Fort Worth – this wager strays from his typical bets, which are usually on Houston-based teams. "A lot of TCU fans live in Houston, and we’re not far from Dallas/Fort Worth. People are excited about it. All Texans, no matter where they’re from, like to root for teams from Texas."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

Top gambling stories at FOX Sports

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Everything to know about the College Football Playoff Championship
College Football

Everything to know about the College Football Playoff Championship

12 mins ago
Why USC must help Caleb Williams, other NY6 bowl takeaways from Joel Klatt
College Football

Why USC must help Caleb Williams, other NY6 bowl takeaways from Joel Klatt

3 hours ago
USC All-America DL Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft
National Football League

USC All-America DL Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft

3 hours ago
CFP title game preview: Where Georgia, TCU will try to find an edge
College Football

CFP title game preview: Where Georgia, TCU will try to find an edge

5 hours ago
CFP stumbles reveal where Michigan, Ohio State must improve
College Football

CFP stumbles reveal where Michigan, Ohio State must improve

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes