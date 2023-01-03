TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff championship game betting trends 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On January 9th, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National championship game.

Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite at FOX Bet , with the Over/ Under (total) opening at 61.5.

Per FOX Sports Research, this is the largest spread for a title game since the BCS instituted one in 1998. The previous high came when Miami was a 12-point favorite over Ohio State in the 2002 BCS Championship Game.

Kirby Smart & Co. will be making their third appearance in the game, losing to Alabama in the 2017 season and then defeating the Tide in last year's national title. TCU, on the other hand, will be making its first appearance in the big dance under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes.

To break down the big game even deeper, FOX Sports Research decided to take a look at championship game historical trends to give you a betting edge come Monday. Below there are trends dissected from two different time lenses: the start of the BCS era (since 1998) followed by the beginning of the CFP era (since 2014).

Let's dive in!

Here is how teams have performed against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU), along with various notes regarding the Over/Under.

Since the start of the BCS (1998):

Favorites are 12-12 ATS and 15-9 SU in the championship game

Double-digit underdogs are 2-0 ATS and SU in the national championship; Oklahoma (+11.5) defeated Florida State in the 2000 season, and Ohio State (+12) defeated Miami in the 2002 season

Seven-plus-point favorites in the title game are 3-5 ATS and 4-4 SU

SEC teams are 14-6 ATS and 14-6 SU in the championship game

Big 12 teams are 2-5 ATS and 2-5 SU in the title game

The No. 1 team in the AP Poll is 11-10 ATS and SU in the title game

The No. 3 team in the AP Poll is 3-5 ATS and 2-6 SU in the championship game

The Over has hit in 13 of 24 national championship games (one push)

In games in which the Over/Under was greater than 60, the Under hit in four of seven games (one push)

Georgia is looking to become the second back-to-back national champion in the BCS eraAlabama did so in 2011 and 2012

Alabama did so in 2011 and 2012

Since the start of the CFP (2014):

Favorites are 3-5 ATS and 5-3 SU in the championship game

Favorites of six-plus-points are 1-3 ATS and 2-2 SU in the title game

SEC teams are 4-5 ATS and 5-4 SU in the championship game

The Big 12 has never had a team in the title game

The No. 1 team in the AP Poll is 3-3 ATS and 2-4 SU in the championship game

The No. 3 team in the AP Poll is 3-3 ATS and 2-4 SU in the title game

The Over has hit in five of eight national championship games (one push)

In games in which the Over/Under was greater than 60, it split at 1-1, along with one push in three combined games

Georgia is 2-0 ATS and 1-1 SU in the championship game

The Bulldogs are looking to become the first back-to-back national champion in the CFP era

So are you ready to place some bets on the CFP title game? Head over to FOX Bet now for all your wagers!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!