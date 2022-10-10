College Football College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Poll voters were unimpressed by then-No. 1 Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M because the Crimson Tide tumbled out of the top spot, with the Georgia Bulldogs moving up two places.

The No. 3 Tide will get an immediate chance to make an impression on the voters as they play at No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, one of six matchups featuring two ranked teams.

The slate of ranked games opens with No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan at noon ET and ends with No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be shown on FOX.

And there's a newcomer to the Top 25 — the No. 25 James Madison Dukes (5-0) of the Sun Belt Conference.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 7 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (12 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Michigan -7 (Michigan favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Penn State +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss (12 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ole Miss -14.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Auburn +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Oklahoma -7.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Kansas cover)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Kansas +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas (12 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -16.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)

Moneyline: Texas -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Iowa State +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Minnesota -6.5 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Illinois +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Georgia -38 (Georgia favored to win by more than 38 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -7.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Tennessee +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: TCU -4 (TCU favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: TCU -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Oklahoma State +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 68 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 North Carolina State at No. 18 Syracuse (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Syracuse -3.5 (Syracuse favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Syracuse -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); North Carolina State +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern (4 p.m., ESPN+)

Point spread: James Madison -10.5 (James Madison favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Georgia Southern covers)

Moneyline: James Madison -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Georgia Southern +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -3.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Florida State +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Mississippi State -7 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Kentucky +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Utah -3 (Utah favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Utah -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); USC +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

