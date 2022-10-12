College football odds Week 7: How to bet Auburn-Ole Miss

College Football
Auburn will travel to Ole Miss for an SEC matchup on Saturday at noon to kick off Week 7 of the college football season. 

Auburn comes into this game 3-3, coming off two-straight losses to LSU and Georgia. The team's defense has struggled this year, as they are giving up 25 points per game.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, is undefeated and flying high on both sides of the ball, scoring 39.7 points per game while only giving up 14.5. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Auburn and Ole Miss from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss (12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Ole Miss -14.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -714 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Auburn +415 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $51.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I don’t think Bryan Harsin is long for the Auburn job.

The former Boise State head coach is 9-10 to this point, and things aren’t getting better. Auburn has already been blown out twice, and roadblocks remain at Mississippi State and at Alabama down the stretch.

After starting the season with five straight home games, the Tigers have reached the toughest part of their schedule. They were blasted by Georgia 42-10 in Athens and now must regroup and face Ole Miss in Oxford.

I expect Lane Kiffin to smell blood in the water and ride Rebels running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans to a second-half rout.

This one could get ugly.

Pick: Ole Miss (-14.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 14.5 points

