College football odds Week 2: How to bet USC-Stanford

The Lincoln Riley era at USC is underway, and his Trojans are hitting the road to face the Stanford Cardinal for a primetime Saturday night showdown.

Both squads started their 2022 seasons off with decisive wins. SC throttled Rice 66-14, and Stanford toppled Colgate in a 41-10 victory. This Week 2 contest, however, begins conference play for these in-state rivals. And it also gives both teams and chance to make a statement toward Pac-12 dominance.

Can Riley & Co. get the second-consecutive win this weekend against a tough Stanford team, or will David Shaw and the Cardinal defeat their SoCal foes?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between USC and Stanford from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 14 USC @ Stanford (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: USC -9 (USC favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: USC -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Stanford +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

"The Trojans walloped Rice 66-14, and Stanford didn’t look overly impressive in dispatching Colgate 41-10. So why did this get bet down from USC -10.5 to USC -9? The old adage of ‘ignore what you saw last week’ applies here.

"Stanford has won two of three against the Trojans, including a 42-28 Week 2 victory last year. The Trojans lost that game at home as -17.5 favorites. USC will get pushed around in the trenches, and unless Stanford QB Tanner McKee plays terribly, USC won’t benefit from four turnovers like it did against Rice.

"USC had back-to-back pick-sixes in the first two minutes of the third quarter to blow the game open. McKee is 22-years-old, and a former four-star recruit who graduated the same year as Trevor Lawrence. If you’re holding +10.5, you’ll probably end up with some great closing-line value.

"If you didn’t get double digits, you missed on the best number."

PICK: Stanford (+9 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 9 points (or win outright)

