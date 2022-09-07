College Football
College football odds Week 2: How to bet USC-Stanford College football odds Week 2: How to bet USC-Stanford
College Football

College football odds Week 2: How to bet USC-Stanford

11 hours ago

The Lincoln Riley era at USC is underway, and his Trojans are hitting the road to face the Stanford Cardinal for a primetime Saturday night showdown. 

Both squads started their 2022 seasons off with decisive wins. SC throttled Rice 66-14, and Stanford toppled Colgate in a 41-10 victory. This Week 2 contest, however, begins conference play for these in-state rivals. And it also gives both teams and chance to make a statement toward Pac-12 dominance. 

Can Riley & Co. get the second-consecutive win this weekend against a tough Stanford team, or will David Shaw and the Cardinal defeat their SoCal foes?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between USC and Stanford from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 14 USC @ Stanford (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: USC -9 (USC favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Stanford covers)
Moneyline: USC -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Stanford +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
USC Trojans
USC
Stanford Cardinal
STAN

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

"The Trojans walloped Rice 66-14, and Stanford didn’t look overly impressive in dispatching Colgate 41-10. So why did this get bet down from USC -10.5 to USC -9? The old adage of ‘ignore what you saw last week’ applies here. 

"Stanford has won two of three against the Trojans, including a 42-28 Week 2 victory last year. The Trojans lost that game at home as -17.5 favorites. USC will get pushed around in the trenches, and unless Stanford QB Tanner McKee plays terribly, USC won’t benefit from four turnovers like it did against Rice.

"USC had back-to-back pick-sixes in the first two minutes of the third quarter to blow the game open. McKee is 22-years-old, and a former four-star recruit who graduated the same year as Trevor Lawrence. If you’re holding +10.5, you’ll probably end up with some great closing-line value. 

"If you didn’t get double digits, you missed on the best number."

PICK: Stanford (+9 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 9 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Texas-Alabama: Key questions ahead of Big Noon Kickoff
College Football

Texas-Alabama: Key questions ahead of Big Noon Kickoff

7 hours ago
Michigan's Harbaugh in a 'tight spot' with QB competition
College Football

Michigan's Harbaugh in a 'tight spot' with QB competition

8 hours ago
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Arkansas State-Ohio State
College Football

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Arkansas State-Ohio State

10 hours ago
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Houston-Texas Tech
College Football

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Houston-Texas Tech

11 hours ago
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Kentucky-Florida
College Football

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Kentucky-Florida

11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes