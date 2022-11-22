College Football College football odds Week 13: How to bet NC State-North Carolina 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The North Carolina State Wolfpack travel to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels for a rivalry weekend showdown between ACC squads.

The Wolfpack come into this matchup on a two-game skid, while UNC enters the game after a shocking 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech in Week 12.

Will NC State get back in the win column in Week 13? Or will the Tar Heels get another victory before heading to their ACC Championship Game date with Clemson?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between NC State and UNC, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

NC State at No. 13 North Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET Friday, ABC)

Point spread: North Carolina -6 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise NC State covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); NC State +180 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The Wolfpack have fallen apart since star QB Devin Leary went down. They suffered losses to Louisville and Boston College and have scored just three touchdowns in two games.

The Tar Heels have one last hurdle before their rematch with Clemson in the ACC title game, and the only storyline here is whether freshman QB Drake Maye — a player who wasn’t even a top 125 recruit coming out of high school — can get invited to New York for the Heisman ceremony. He won’t win it, but his 34 TDs have been incredible. However, Maye is coming off a poor outing against Georgia Tech where he had a season-low 202 yards passing.

NC State won this rivalry showdown last year 34-30. I wanted to back the Wolfpack here. I’d wait for the full touchdown before looking at NC State, but it’s easy to see UNC preparing for this game with one eye on the Clemson battle next week.

PICK: NC State (+6 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6 points (or win outright)

