College football odds: Updated title lines after Michigan beat Ohio State

2 hours ago

Coach Jim Harbaugh finally got that elusive win against arch-nemesis Ohio State, and in turn, most likely punched the Wolverines' ticket to the College Football Playoff. That Michigan W not only sent shockwaves through the Big Ten, but it also shook up the college football odds ahead of conference championship weekend. 

Who knew the fallout from The Game would have this much of an impact?

Here are the updated odds at FOX Bet to win the national championship heading into conference championship weekend.

Georgia -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69 total)
Alabama +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Michigan +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Oklahoma State +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Cincinnati +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Notre Dame +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Baylor +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Pittsburgh +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Iowa +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Ole Miss +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Michigan entered the game against rival Ohio State as an 8-point underdog, but home-team Blue was victorious and defeated the Buckeyes 42-27. With that win, Harbaugh's Wolverines clinched an appearance in the Big Ten championship game against Iowa.

Before rivalry weekend, Michigan's title odds were listed at +3000.  If Michigan ends up winning it all and you got in on them at +3000, at $10 bet would have won you $310 total. Now, a $10 bet at their current odds of +900 wins you $100 total. It's fun to see how one big win can change a team's trajectory, as well as their betting odds.

The Georgia Bulldogs kept the top spot as the odds-on favorites to win it all. They went into rivalry weekend as the favorites, -120 to win the national championship. The Dawgs trampled Georgia Tech on their own turf, shutting the Yellow Jackets out 45-0 and moving their title odds to -213. Georgia will be hitting the highway from Athens to Atlanta for Saturday's SEC championship game against 11-1 Alabama.

Speaking of Alabama, they barely beat Auburn in an instant-classic Iron Bowl. It took a gutsy final drive in regulation and four overtimes for the Crimson Tide to finish the drill. Quarterback Bryce Young — whose Heisman odds are -200 —  likely booked his ticket to New York by leading the winning charge against Bama's in-state rivals. 

But oddsmakers lost a little confidence in the Crimson and Cream as their odds lengthened from +400 to +600.

Of the oddsmakers' top four teams, Oklahoma State made the biggest jump on the odds board. Heading into Bedlam, the infamous rivalry game between State and Oklahoma, the Cowboys were at +5000 to win it all. After defeating the Sooners 37-33, they round out the top at +1200.

At FOX Bet, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Baylor, respectively, are the next three in.

The Bearcats (+1500) face Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game this weekend and they join the Georgia Bulldogs as college football's only other undefeated squad. 

One-loss Notre Dame's (+2500) only blemish is to the Bearcats, and because they're Independent, the Irish will be sitting at home Saturday while the other top teams fight for conference dominance. And with the news that head coach Brian Kelly is leaving ND for the same position at LSU, there might be even more movement on the Irish's odds.

Finally, Baylor (+15000) goes to battle with Oklahoma State Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Which team are you throwing some money on ahead of conference championship weekend? Are you placing your bet on one of the top four or are you looking to cash in on a longshot? Buckle up for what should be another chaotic college football weekend!

