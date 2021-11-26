College Football By The Numbers: Ohio State-Michigan kicks off Week 13 on 'Big Noon Kickoff' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It doesn't get more rival-ish than this.

Week 13 of the college football season kicks off Saturday with a huge matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

In other words, "The Game" is here.

Let's dig into the numbers.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan

12 p.m. ET on FOX

1897: The first year "The Game" was played. OSU and Michigan have faced off a total of 116 times since then, and UM leads the series 58-51-6. However, Ohio State has won nine of the past 10 and eight consecutive matchups.

0-5: Jim Harbaugh is winless against Ohio State as Michigan's head coach (0-5). Brady Hoke was the last UM coach to beat OSU, back in 2011.

23-0: Ryan Day is undefeated in Big Ten play (23-0) since taking over as OSU's head coach.

11: Michigan has 11 national titles to Ohio State's four. However, Ohio State has made four CFP appearances, while UM has made zero. Both have eight Rose Bowl wins, with Michigan making 20 appearances and Ohio State making 15.

86: The largest margin of victory in the history of "The Game." UM defeated OSU 86-0 in 1902. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 38-0 in 1935 for their largest victory of the series.

40: On 40 occasions, "The Game" has been decided by one score. Each team owns 20 wins in those contests.

9: The longest win streak for one team in the series. Michigan defeated OSU every year from 1901 to 1909. OSU can match that streak with a win Saturday.

24: Saturday will be the 24th time that UM and OSU face off with each team ranked in the top 10. The Buckeyes are 12-9-2 in those games.

47.2: Ohio State ranks first in the FBS in scoring offense (47.2 PPG). Michigan ranks 15th (36.9 PPG). OSU also ranks first in total offense (559.5 YPG) and yards per play (7.98 YPP).

16.3: The Wolverines rank seventh in the FBS in scoring defense (16.3 PPG allowed). The Buckeyes rank 16th (19.0 PPG allowed).

12: OSU has won 12 straight road games against ranked opponents and has 21 straight wins over ranked Big Ten opponents.

15: UM is one of three teams (Georgia, Cincinnati) ranked in the top 15 in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

On Breaking the Huddle, Joel Klatt breaks down the matchup between the Ohio State offense and the Michigan defense.

33-3: The Buckeyes are 33-3 under Day and have win streaks of 16 games, seven games and (currently) nine games.

10: Michigan has forced at least one turnover in 10 straight games, including multiple in five games.

34-1: Under Harbaugh, Michigan is 34-1 when it has a 100-yard rusher.

6: OSU is No. 1 in the nation (tied with Nevada) with six defensive touchdowns.

