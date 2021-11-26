College Football
By The Numbers: Ohio State-Michigan kicks off Week 13 on 'Big Noon Kickoff' By The Numbers: Ohio State-Michigan kicks off Week 13 on 'Big Noon Kickoff'
College Football

By The Numbers: Ohio State-Michigan kicks off Week 13 on 'Big Noon Kickoff'

2 hours ago

It doesn't get more rival-ish than this.

Week 13 of the college football season kicks off Saturday with a huge matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

In other words, "The Game" is here.

Let's dig into the numbers.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan
12 p.m. ET on FOX

1897: The first year "The Game" was played. OSU and Michigan have faced off a total of 116 times since then, and UM leads the series 58-51-6. However, Ohio State has won nine of the past 10 and eight consecutive matchups.

0-5: Jim Harbaugh is winless against Ohio State as Michigan's head coach (0-5). Brady Hoke was the last UM coach to beat OSU, back in 2011.

23-0: Ryan Day is undefeated in Big Ten play (23-0) since taking over as OSU's head coach.

11: Michigan has 11 national titles to Ohio State's four. However, Ohio State has made four CFP appearances, while UM has made zero. Both have eight Rose Bowl wins, with Michigan making 20 appearances and Ohio State making 15.

86: The largest margin of victory in the history of "The Game." UM defeated OSU 86-0 in 1902. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 38-0 in 1935 for their largest victory of the series.

40: On 40 occasions, "The Game" has been decided by one score. Each team owns 20 wins in those contests.

9: The longest win streak for one team in the series. Michigan defeated OSU every year from 1901 to 1909. OSU can match that streak with a win Saturday.

24: Saturday will be the 24th time that UM and OSU face off with each team ranked in the top 10. The Buckeyes are 12-9-2 in those games.

47.2: Ohio State ranks first in the FBS in scoring offense (47.2 PPG). Michigan ranks 15th (36.9 PPG). OSU also ranks first in total offense (559.5 YPG) and yards per play (7.98 YPP).

16.3: The Wolverines rank seventh in the FBS in scoring defense (16.3 PPG allowed). The Buckeyes rank 16th (19.0 PPG allowed).

12: OSU has won 12 straight road games against ranked opponents and has 21 straight wins over ranked Big Ten opponents.

15: UM is one of three teams (Georgia, Cincinnati) ranked in the top 15 in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

Ohio State's offense vs Michigan's defense: breaking down the most intriguing matchup of week 13 ' Breaking the Huddle
On Breaking the Huddle, Joel Klatt breaks down the matchup between the Ohio State offense and the Michigan defense.

33-3: The Buckeyes are 33-3 under Day and have win streaks of 16 games, seven games and (currently) nine games.

10: Michigan has forced at least one turnover in 10 straight games, including multiple in five games.

34-1: Under Harbaugh, Michigan is 34-1 when it has a 100-yard rusher.

6: OSU is No. 1 in the nation (tied with Nevada) with six defensive touchdowns. 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Scouting 'The Game'
College Football

Scouting 'The Game'

Scouting 'The Game'
Both Ohio State and Michigan are loaded with NFL talent, so draft expert Rob Rang says scouts will flock to "The Game."
1 hour ago
CFB By The Numbers: Week 13
College Football

CFB By The Numbers: Week 13

CFB By The Numbers: Week 13
Rivalries are on the docket for the final week of the college football regular season. Here are the numbers to know.
3 hours ago
College football Odds Week 13
College Football

College football Odds Week 13

College football Odds Week 13
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about college football odds in Week 13 here!
12 hours ago
How to Bet Ohio State-Michigan
College Football

How to Bet Ohio State-Michigan

How to Bet Ohio State-Michigan
Check out the college football odds on Ohio State vs. Michigan, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
1 day ago
3 Reasons To Bet On Michigan
College Football

3 Reasons To Bet On Michigan

3 Reasons To Bet On Michigan
Are you betting on The Game between OSU and Michigan? Here are three reasons why Sam Panayotovich predicts Michigan will cover.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes