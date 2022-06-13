College Football College football odds: Three over/under win total bets to make now 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Football will be here before we know it, but either way, it's never too early to throw down a couple of college football bets!

In April, I wrote about four teams that offered value to win the 2023 National Championship. Hopefully, you pounced on USC , which has been bet heavily at FOX Bet , going from +8000 to +3000 . Ohio State also has been wagered down from + 750 to +500 . Hey, it pays to read this space!

FOX Bet recently released their over/ under win totals so, of course, I had to jump in with my best bets. Three teams immediately stuck out, so let's dive into my favorite win total wagers for the upcoming season — odds courtesy of FOX Bet .

Clemson Tigers over 10.5 wins: +105 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

The Tigers really missed QB Trevor Lawrence in 2021, as they were completely inept on offense, ranking 103th out of 130 teams in yards per play. They still managed to go 10-3 because the ACC remains an extremely weak conference, but for the first time in 10 years, the Tigers failed to eclipse their season win total (10.5).

They’re returning 72 percent of their production from last year (eight starters on offense and eight starters on defense) and for all the concerns about junior QB DJ Uiagalelei , if he can’t get the job done, expected highly-touted freshman Cade Klubnik to take over. On the other side of the ball, the defensive line led by Xavier Thomas will probably be the best position group in the conference. Clemson did lose longtime DC Brent Venables (to Oklahoma ), so expect some regression there. But the schedule is the great equalizer.

Other than trips to South Bend and maybe Tallahassee (they host Miami ), they’ll be considerable favorites every week. And they have a bye before facing the Irish. The only challenge at home will be NC State , and you know Dabo Swinney will be seeking revenge after the overtime loss last year.

Georgia under 10.5 wins: +165 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

The defending champs will be good (again), that much is certain. But when you lose eight starters from the best defense in the country, you’ve got a lot of work to do.

Yes, Georgia re-loaded with 5-star talent all over the roster, but they lost 15 players to the NFL, and oh yeah, 12 more players transferred. But don’t cry for Kirby Smart, who had a top-three recruiting class by every recruiting service.

This number was 11.5 at other shops and was quickly bet down. Assuming Georgia doesn’t slip up in the opener against Oregon as 17.5-point favorites, keep an eye on the South Carolina game. The Gamecocks will have transfer Spencer Rattler at QB, lead the SEC with 15 recruiters starters and Georgia has dominated the series of late, winning seven straight and the last two by a combined 68-3. You have to circle the underdog in that matchup.

Within the conference, Tennessee , Kentucky and Florida all return their quarterbacks and are offenses that will move the ball against a revamped Georgia defense. This means that those games won't all be layups for UGA this upcoming season.

A 9-3 regression season for the Bulldogs cashes your under tickets. Sorry, Georgia fans.

Oklahoma over 8.5 wins: -154 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $16.50 total)

After losing coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams to USC, and seeing the rest of the roster decimated by transferring, the narrative is that the Sooners are rebuilding and headed toward a .500 season. But then you look at the schedule and ask … where are the losses? The UTEP and Kent State out-of-conference tuneups are a joke. On top of that, the Sooners get to play their two toughest opponents at home (vs. Baylor ; Oklahoma State ).

Oklahoma won’t be nearly as strong offensively as it was the last few years, but new quarterback Dillon Gabriel was a star at UCF and should torment Big 12 defenses.

They'll still be able to put up a ton of points and their schedule is soft. Take the over.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

