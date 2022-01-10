College Football College football odds: National championship lines for 2022-23 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Georgia Bulldogs are your college football national champions! So … who's next?

Here are the college football odds to win the 2022-23 national championship for every team that's +10000 or better, via FOX Bet.

2022-23 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS (via FOX Bet)

Alabama Crimson Tide: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Georgia Bulldogs: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Ohio State Buckeyes: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Clemson Tigers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Texas A&M Aggies: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Oklahoma Sooners: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Michigan Wolverines: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Miami Hurricanes: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Florida Gators: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Penn State Nittany Lions: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Oregon Ducks: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Wisconsin Badgers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Texas Longhorns: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Tennessee Volunteers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

LSU Tigers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

USC Trojans: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

North Carolina Tar Heels: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michigan State Spartans: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Washington Huskies: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Baylor Bears: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Utah Utes: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

That's right — after clashing in Monday night's national championship game, Alabama and Georgia are your co-favorites at +200, an implied probability of 33% of winning it all for each. Then, after a somewhat sizable gap, Ohio State and Clemson round out your top four favorites.

Those are the only four teams that are 10-to-1 or shorter to win the national championship, in fact, with the Aggies on the other side of another chasm at +3000. From there, the odds are a veritable list of perennial contenders. Perhaps the USC Trojans at +8000 jump off the page to you?

