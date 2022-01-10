College Football
College football odds: National championship lines for 2022-23
College football odds: National championship lines for 2022-23

2 hours ago

The Georgia Bulldogs are your college football national champions! So … who's next?

Here are the college football odds to win the 2022-23 national championship for every team that's +10000 or better, via FOX Bet.

2022-23 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS (via FOX Bet)

Alabama Crimson Tide: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Georgia Bulldogs: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Ohio State Buckeyes: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Clemson Tigers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Texas A&M Aggies: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Oklahoma Sooners: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Michigan Wolverines: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Miami Hurricanes: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Florida Gators: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Penn State Nittany Lions: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Oregon Ducks: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Wisconsin Badgers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Texas Longhorns: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Tennessee Volunteers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
LSU Tigers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
USC Trojans: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
North Carolina Tar Heels: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Michigan State Spartans: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Washington Huskies: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Baylor Bears: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Utah Utes: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Oklahoma State Cowboys: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

For the full list of odds, click here.

That's right — after clashing in Monday night's national championship game, Alabama and Georgia are your co-favorites at +200, an implied probability of 33% of winning it all for each. Then, after a somewhat sizable gap, Ohio State and Clemson round out your top four favorites.

Those are the only four teams that are 10-to-1 or shorter to win the national championship, in fact, with the Aggies on the other side of another chasm at +3000. From there, the odds are a veritable list of perennial contenders. Perhaps the USC Trojans at +8000 jump off the page to you?

Whatever catches your eye, head on over to FOX Bet now to place your bets on next year's college football national championship!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

