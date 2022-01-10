College Football CFP National Championship Top Plays: Georgia-Alabama 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It all comes down to this, as SEC foes and powerhouse programs Georgia (13-1) and Alabama (13-1) collide in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs are looking for their first national title in 41 years, while the Crimson Tide are looking for their fourth title in six years and to become the first team in the CFP era (since 2014) to win back-to-back titles.

Regardless of the outcome, this will be the third straight year an SEC team wins the national title.

Here are the top moments from Monday's action.

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama

Stars in the building!

It was a star-studded event at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of kickoff.

What could have been

Georgia got off to a red-hot start on defense, and the Bulldogs were this close to jumping out to an early lead.

What appeared to be a strip sack on Bryce Young that was returned to the house was deemed an incomplete pass — as opposed to a fumble — after review showed that Young's hand was moving forward.

Bama takes first lead

Alabama's opening possession — a hefty 14-play drive — ended in a field goal and a 3-0 lead for the Tide.

Dawgs get shaky start

The Bulldogs went three-and-out on their first drive and narrowly avoided a turnover from Stetson Bennett.

Stuffed

Alabama wasn't able to get something going on its ensuing drive, as the Georgia defense was relentless and forced the Crimson Tide to punt it away once again.

Two words: George Pickens

With momentum on its side, Georgia drove 87 yards and knotted things up with a field goal early in the second with lots of help from junior wideout George Pickens.

Tide loses star player

After a dazzling 40-yard pickup, misfortune struck Alabama when star receiver Jameson Williams went out with an apparent non-contact knee injury. He was helped off the field after the play before walking to the locker room under his own power to be further evaluated.

Alabama finished that drive with a field goal to take a 6-3 lead with 11:13 left in the first half.

So close, yet so far away

On the ensuing drive, Alabama's Slade Bolden fumbled, then recovered the Bulldogs' punt. The Tide was able to turn things around after the miscue, as tight end Cameron Latu broke off for a monster 61-yard gain to set Alabama up for another field goal.

The Tide took a 9-3 lead midway through the second after being denied the end zone yet again.

Bama D steps up

The Bulldogs responded by nailing a 49-yarder to keep things close at 9-6 as halftime approached, with the Alabama defense continuing to put pressure on Bennett and keep Georgia out of the red zone.

