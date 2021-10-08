College Football College football odds: How to bet Oklahoma vs. Texas, picks, point spread, mor 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Enjoy the Red River Showdown as a Big 12 game while you can, Oklahoma and Texas fans.

Texas and Oklahoma, which started the Showdown in 1900, voted unanimously in late July to formally accept offers to join the Southeastern Conference.

The schools said they intend to remain in the Big 12 through June 30, 2025, when the Big 12 media rights deal expires, but it's possible that the schools will attempt to leave for the SEC sooner.

"Honestly, I don’t really think the SEC has a whole lot of impact on this game. That’ll happen when it happens," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. "I don’t know that you could add any more intensity or importance to this game."

Texas leads the overall series 62–49–5 but since 1945, the series is narrowly in favor of Oklahoma at 38–36–3. The Longhorns are the only Big 12 team with a winning record against the Sooners.

Red River Showdown: Sooners seek statement win

All seven regular-season games since 2014 in the Red River Showdown have been decided by one score, the most between two FBS teams in that span.

The teams will meet for the 117th time, but it's the first for Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.

"I'm fired up for the game," Sarkisian said. "I love the pomp and pageantry of college football. I love the history and the nostalgia. We put in so much work during the week so we can enjoy the experience on gameday."

The Sooners won last year's matchup, a memorable 53-45 four-overtime game. Oklahoma started an active 13-game win streak with that Red River victory.

Scoring may be more difficult this time, Fox Sports' Geoff Schwartz said.

"The Longhorns have some dudes on defense that can make life challenging for the Sooners if they are always in third-and-long. Texas has the second-ranked defense on third-and-long with a blitz success rate ranked 22nd," Schwartz said. "The Longhorns will attempt to make life hell for this offensive line, which could make things rough for Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler .

"The high expectations placed on Oklahoma quarterbacks make us assume they are always going to be like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray , but Rattler just isn't them. He doesn't have the same juice, and the team doesn't have the weapons on the edges that those previous quarterbacks had."

Texas has scored 32 or more points in four of five games this season and in six of the last seven games overall.

The higher-ranked team has won 18 of the past 29 matchups (18-10-1) when at least one of the schools was ranked in the AP Top 25.

Texas has won the turnover battle in six of the past seven games against Oklahoma (the teams got one turnover each in the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game). The team with the edge in turnovers is 13-6 since 2000.

The previous eight games between the schools have been decided by eight points or fewer.

Before that, the game was decided by at least two scores in the previous 15 contests from 1999-2013.

If this year's contest is close, that could favor Texas. The Longhorns hold a 29-20-5 edge when the game is decided by eight points or fewer.

The Longhorns are 16-9-2 when holding the Sooners to 30 points or fewer since 1980, and 12-3-1 when the Sooners score no more than 20 points.

The Sooners are 7-0 when holding the Longhorns to fewer than 100 yards rushing since 2000.

Looking for a quirky prop bet? Texas did not punt against Rice on Sept. 18 and Texas Tech on Sept. 25, going 10 full quarters (29 consecutive drives) without attempting a punt.

Since 2000, the Sooners and Longhorns have met with both teams ranked 15 times. Oklahoma has won 11 of those matchups.

If you're looking for college football odds and how to bet this Big 12 clash between the Longhorns and Sooners we have you covered, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns at Dallas (noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Sooners -3 points (favored to win by four or more points, one point or a Penn State win, Nittany Lions cover)

Moneyline: Sooners -161 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Longhorns +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "The Oklahoma offense scored just three points in the second half against Tulane , only 23 total against Nebraska, and 16 against West Virginia . Last weekend, the Sooners simplified their offense and appeared to bounce back against Kansas State for 37 points. However, I have concerns about this offense heading into this game. … I see a game with both teams scoring in the 20s. Give me the under in this spot."

PICK: Sooners-Longhorns under 63.5 total points (via Fox Bet)

