College Football College football odds: How to bet Auburn vs. Texas A&M, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In a matchup of top-fifteen teams, No. 13 Auburn Tigers and No. 14 Texas A&M take the field Saturday for a battle of SEC West opponents.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Tigers and the Aggies — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).



No. 13 Auburn @ No. 14 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)



Point spread: Texas A&M -4.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 4.5 points; otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.00 total); Auburn +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

With identical overall records of 6-2, the Tigers and the Aggies are both trying to stake their claims as kings of the SEC West. Currently, Auburn is second in the SEC West behind Alabama while Texas A&M is in a three-way tie for third. While Alabama's odds to win the entire conference sit at +125, both these teams will still bring their bests to Kyle Field Saturday in an effort to rise to the top.

And speaking of rising to the top, the Auburn defense is having itself an incredible season. Last Saturday, that unit held the Ole Miss Rebels' seventh-ranked rushing offense to 157 yards on the ground. Coached by defensive coordinator Derek Mason, the Tigers defense is allowing 19.75 points per game and their fourth-down defense ranks fourth in the country.

But what about Bo? Bo Nix, that is. The starting quarterback — who was actually benched earlier in the season when AU barely beat Georgia State — has a 77% competition rate the last two games. The junior has also passed for a total of 568 yards against SEC West rivals who are ranked in the top twenty-five.

Auburn has five wins against the spread (ATS) this season.

Texas A&M and their 12th Man are not to be underestimated, though. After all, they are the David who slayed Goliath by defeating Alabama 41-38 in Week 6. Texas A&M's success on offense can be attributed to running backs Devon Achane, who's averaging 7.1 yards per carry, and Isaiah Spiller, who's averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has passed for seven touchdowns in the last three Aggie matchups with one sack.

All the praise in College Station doesn't go to coach Jimbo Fisher's offense. A&M's defense is more than worthy of mention. This defensive unit is tied for first in the SEC with 24 sacks, and they only allow 16.1 points per game, which ranks third in the country and second in the conference.

Texas A&M has five wins ATS this season.

So which team escapes Saturday's in-division clash with the W on Saturday? For that, we turn to FOX Sports analyst, Jason McIntyre.

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "Someone in the market seems to love the Tigers because, for four straight weeks, the line has moved in their favor. The team took money and beat Ole Miss last week (Rebels QB Matt Corral’s in-game injury had something to do with the result), they impressively beat Arkansas on the road, didn’t cover against Georgia, and nipped LSU.

"The only thing that has me nervous about backing the Aggies is the scuttlebutt about Fisher jumping ship for LSU. In some circles, he’s the leading candidate, and it’s a slam dunk he leaves.

"As a reminder, the distributive property doesn’t apply in college football. Even though A&M lost at home to Arkansas, and Auburn beat the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, it doesn’t mean Arkansas is beating Texas A&M."

Pick: Texas A&M (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points



Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.