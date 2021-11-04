College Football
College football odds: How to bet Auburn vs. Texas A&M, point spread, more College football odds: How to bet Auburn vs. Texas A&M, point spread, more
College Football

College football odds: How to bet Auburn vs. Texas A&M, point spread, more

1 hour ago

In a matchup of top-fifteen teams, No. 13 Auburn Tigers and No. 14 Texas A&M take the field Saturday for a battle of SEC West opponents. 

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Tigers and the Aggies — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).


No. 13 Auburn @ No. 14 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Texas A&M -4.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 4.5 points; otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.00 total); Auburn +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.00 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

With identical overall records of 6-2, the Tigers and the Aggies are both trying to stake their claims as kings of the SEC West. Currently, Auburn is second in the SEC West behind Alabama while Texas A&M is in a three-way tie for third. While Alabama's odds to win the entire conference sit at +125, both these teams will still bring their bests to Kyle Field Saturday in an effort to rise to the top.

And speaking of rising to the top, the Auburn defense is having itself an incredible season. Last Saturday, that unit held the Ole Miss Rebels' seventh-ranked rushing offense to 157 yards on the ground. Coached by defensive coordinator Derek Mason, the Tigers defense is allowing 19.75 points per game and their fourth-down defense ranks fourth in the country.  

But what about Bo? Bo Nix, that is. The starting quarterback — who was actually benched earlier in the season when AU barely beat Georgia State — has a 77% competition rate the last two games. The junior has also passed for a total of 568 yards against SEC West rivals who are ranked in the top twenty-five. 

Auburn has five wins against the spread (ATS) this season.

Texas A&M and their 12th Man are not to be underestimated, though. After all, they are the David who slayed Goliath by defeating Alabama 41-38 in Week 6. Texas A&M's success on offense can be attributed to running backs Devon Achane, who's averaging 7.1 yards per carry, and Isaiah Spiller, who's averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has passed for seven touchdowns in the last three Aggie matchups with one sack.

All the praise in College Station doesn't go to coach Jimbo Fisher's offense. A&M's defense is more than worthy of mention. This defensive unit is tied for first in the SEC with 24 sacks, and they only allow 16.1 points per game, which ranks third in the country and second in the conference. 

Texas A&M has five wins ATS this season.

So which team escapes Saturday's in-division clash with the W on Saturday? For that, we turn to FOX Sports analyst, Jason McIntyre.

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "Someone in the market seems to love the Tigers because, for four straight weeks, the line has moved in their favor. The team took money and beat Ole Miss last week (Rebels QB Matt Corral’s in-game injury had something to do with the result), they impressively beat Arkansas on the road, didn’t cover against Georgia, and nipped LSU

"The only thing that has me nervous about backing the Aggies is the scuttlebutt about Fisher jumping ship for LSU. In some circles, he’s the leading candidate, and it’s a slam dunk he leaves. 

"As a reminder, the distributive property doesn’t apply in college football. Even though A&M lost at home to Arkansas, and Auburn beat the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, it doesn’t mean Arkansas is beating Texas A&M."

Pick: Texas A&M (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet: Bet the 49ers right now
National Football League

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet: Bet the 49ers right now

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet: Bet the 49ers right now
In sports betting, any information that can give you an edge is valuable. Sammy P shares the tips he's getting with you.
1 hour ago
College Football Odds Week 10
College Football

College Football Odds Week 10

College Football Odds Week 10
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about college football odds in Week 10 here!
3 hours ago
National Title Lines, Picks
College Football

National Title Lines, Picks

National Title Lines, Picks
Did the committee get it right? What are the odds for each contender? Sam Panayotovich breaks down the national title lines.
3 hours ago
Secondary To None
National Football League

Secondary To None

Secondary To None
Rob Rang's updated Big Board includes no fewer than 10 defensive backs worthy of first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
5 hours ago
Jason McIntyre's Best CFB Bets
College Football

Jason McIntyre's Best CFB Bets

Jason McIntyre's Best CFB Bets
Betting expert Jason McIntyre offers his best wagers for Week 10, including his best bet on Michigan State over Purdue.
7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes