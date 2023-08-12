College Football Can Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines go undefeated? Odds, predictions Published Aug. 12, 2023 11:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

College football season is around the corner, with the preseason coaches poll dropping this week.

Slotted at No. 1 — no shock here — is the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. However, just behind them is the Michigan Wolverines, a team that lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season after pulling off an undefeated regular season.

Can Michigan pull off the feat again, going undefeated for the entirety of their regular-season campaign in consecutive years for the first time since 1947-48?

Currently, the Wolverines are +240 at FanDuel Sportsbook to run the regular-season table once again.

On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd gave Jim Harbaugh and his troupe a vote of confidence, saying that he believes Michigan won't falter in the regular season, namely because of a schedule devoid of heavy-hitters and because of its perpetually successful coach.

"He's not cool, and he's kinda corky, and his offense isn't necessarily fun, it's old school. … But here's [Harbaugh] — No. 2 in the country and clearly, the program of current note, inertia and momentum in the Big Ten. When you look at their schedule, it becomes pretty clear — lots and lots of Ws. It will come down to two games: Nov. 11, at Penn State — they may be an underdog, it'll be close — and then hosting Ohio State two weeks later. That's their season.

"My guess is they run the table. I think they're that good. … They've got it all: the coach, the quarterback, the best offensive line returning in college football, momentum, a star running back, a couple of high-end receivers, pass-rushers. They've got it all."

Why No. 2 Michigan is 'deeper than they have ever been'

In his eight years at Michigan, Harbaugh is 74-25 overall, and the Wolverines have lost only three games in the past two seasons combined.

As for its Week 1 matchup against East Carolina, the Wolverines are a heavy favorite, with the spread currently sitting at -34.5 at multiple sportsbooks.

