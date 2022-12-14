College Football
Washington State-Fresno State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Washington State-Fresno State best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago

The Washington State Cougars (7-5) will see some familiar faces on the other sideline when they face the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

Fresno State's coach and quarterback have seen the Cougars before with Pac-12 Conference rival schools.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford coached the California Golden Bears from 2002-12. Fresno State QB Jake Haener was a redshirt freshman backup but didn't play in the Washington Huskies' 28-15 win over the then-No. 8 Cougars in the 2018 Apple Cup.

Haener led the country in completion percentage (72.6%) while throwing for 2,616 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Washington State's Cameron Ward, a transfer from FCS school Incarnate Word, threw for 3,094 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Washington State and Fresno State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Washington State vs. Fresno State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Fresno State -3.5 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)
Moneyline: Fresno State -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Washington State +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

View the full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

This matchup will feature two of the best quarterbacks on the West Coast with Fresno State's Jake Haener and Wazzu's Cameron Ward. We also get to watch two of the West Coast’s best offensive minds at work in Wazzu coordinator Eric Morris and Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. 

All this offensive explosiveness. Expect a high-scoring affair.

PICK: Over 52.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

