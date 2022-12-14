College Football Washington State-Fresno State best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington State Cougars (7-5) will see some familiar faces on the other sideline when they face the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

Fresno State's coach and quarterback have seen the Cougars before with Pac-12 Conference rival schools.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford coached the California Golden Bears from 2002-12. Fresno State QB Jake Haener was a redshirt freshman backup but didn't play in the Washington Huskies' 28-15 win over the then-No. 8 Cougars in the 2018 Apple Cup.

Haener led the country in completion percentage (72.6%) while throwing for 2,616 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Washington State's Cameron Ward, a transfer from FCS school Incarnate Word, threw for 3,094 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Washington State and Fresno State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Washington State vs. Fresno State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Fresno State -3.5 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: Fresno State -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Washington State +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

View the full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

This matchup will feature two of the best quarterbacks on the West Coast with Fresno State's Jake Haener and Wazzu's Cameron Ward. We also get to watch two of the West Coast’s best offensive minds at work in Wazzu coordinator Eric Morris and Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford.

All this offensive explosiveness. Expect a high-scoring affair.

PICK: Over 52.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more